Deeply Rooted Productions Inc's Silent Auction

Own a captivating piece by one of Chicago’s most dynamic and celebrated contemporary voices. We are honored to auction this original painting generously donated by the artist, Dwight White II.

About the Artist: Dwight White II is a multidisciplinary artist based in Chicago whose work has captured nationwide attention. Known for his powerful murals (including large-scale commissions for the Chicago Bulls, Nike, and many others) and expressive gallery pieces, White merges realism with soulful, abstract textures and vibrant color palettes. His art often explores the intersection of identity, perspective, and human connection, inviting the viewer into an emotionally resonant experience.

To collect a Dwight White piece is to collect a modern snapshot of Chicago culture and a testament to storytelling through a compelling visual language.

This painting is a perfect opportunity to acquire an original work from an artist whose trajectory is rapidly ascending. It is an ideal piece for serious art collectors or anyone looking to add a powerful focal point and meaningful cultural conversation to their home or office.

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