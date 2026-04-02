Deeply Rooted Productions Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
PUERTO VALLARTA · ZONA ROMÁNTICA
Sponsored by Adam Stanley & Timothy Powles, Adam Timothy Group
Bid on this incredible getaway and support Deeply Rooted Dance Company's mission — all while treating yourself to paradise.
Enjoy a 3-night stay in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's legendary Zona Romántica, just steps from the best bars and restaurants — and minutes from the beach. Your home base: Casa Creciente at D'Vine Residences — a luxury 1-bedroom, 2-bath condo featuring a king suite, queen sofa sleeper, private terrace, and high-end finishes throughout.
Soak up rooftop vibes with an infinity pool, jacuzzi, and full bar overlooking the ocean and mountains.
Package perks include:
Airport pickup / return
Daily housekeeping
Pre-arrival grocery shopping service (groceries at your cost)
Welcome wine & cocktails
+ 20% off added nights ✦ priceless
Value: $1,800+
Luxury living in the heart of Puerto Vallarta — paradise is waiting.
Blackout Dates:
May 20–30, 2026 · May 20–30, 2027
December 24, 2026–January 2, 2027 · December 24, 2027–January 2, 2028
January 24–31, 2027
To see more photos, visit dvine603.com
Starting bid
Own a captivating piece by one of Chicago’s most dynamic and celebrated contemporary voices. We are honored to auction this original painting generously donated by the artist, Dwight White II.
About the Artist: Dwight White II is a multidisciplinary artist based in Chicago whose work has captured nationwide attention. Known for his powerful murals (including large-scale commissions for the Chicago Bulls, Nike, and many others) and expressive gallery pieces, White merges realism with soulful, abstract textures and vibrant color palettes. His art often explores the intersection of identity, perspective, and human connection, inviting the viewer into an emotionally resonant experience.
To collect a Dwight White piece is to collect a modern snapshot of Chicago culture and a testament to storytelling through a compelling visual language.
This painting is a perfect opportunity to acquire an original work from an artist whose trajectory is rapidly ascending. It is an ideal piece for serious art collectors or anyone looking to add a powerful focal point and meaningful cultural conversation to their home or office.
Item Details:
Starting bid
Bear Down with a piece of certified Chicago Bears history! This is your chance to own an officially licensed NFL football autographed by Bears star tight end and hometown hero, Cole Kmet.
A standout from Notre Dame, Cole Kmet has rapidly ascended to become one of the most reliable and dominating tight ends in the NFL, known for his clutch catches and powerful presence on the field. Since being drafted by the Bears, Kmet has cemented his status as a key leader and fan favorite in the Windy City.
This collectible football features a clear, authenticated signature from Kmet. It is the ultimate centerpiece for any Bears fan’s "man cave," office, or memorabilia collection. Whether you are a lifelong supporter or a serious collector, this autographed football is a powerful symbol of the team’s present and bright future.
Don't miss this opportunity to take home a signature from one of Chicago’s most impactful players while supporting our cause!
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