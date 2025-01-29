Deeply Rooted Spring 2025

Small business card ad in our conference workbook One ticket for the conference (if unable to attend, the ticket can bless someone else) One t-shirt One (3-minute spot) to share about business or organization during the conference Logo included in flyer and promo

Small business card ad in our conference workbook One ticket for the conference (if unable to attend, the ticket can bless someone else) One t-shirt One (3-minute spot) to share about business or organization during the conference Logo included in flyer and promo

More details...