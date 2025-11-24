Deer Creek Elementary PTO's Silent Auction - Gift Items

Hosted by
Pacers Fans! This is your chance to get a signed #23 Aaron Nesmith jersey, with authenticity certificate, and goodie bag filled with a Pacers t-shirt, Boomer plush, squish ball, sweatband and basketball drawstring bag.
Enjoy a Pit Crew Jersey for Alex Palou and 2 Indianapolis 500 Qualification Day Tickets scheduled for May 16 - May 17, 2026.
The winner of this certificate will get an extra recess for their class to be scheduled by the classroom teacher.
Join Miss Carroll in the gym on Wednesday, December 17th with a friend of your choice for some Extra P.E. Time where you get to pick the games!
Get ready for some Mario Kart inspired fun! The winner of this auction item and 5 friends will get to build their very own Mario Kart and then race them in the gym. A snack will be provided. Pick up at 3:30pm.
Date TBD with auction winner.
Gift Basket from Big Blue Swim School includes 1 month of free swim lessons for one child, towel, pail and shovel, rubber duck, and anti-fog jr. goggles.
Enjoy this package of 4 50-minute stretch sessions at iFlex Stretch Studios (valued at $436)
Located at 11170 146th St. next to Leo's Gas Station and Jersey Mike's
Calling all volleyball lovers! Enjoy going to see our own Fishers Ignite with 2 game tickets, 2 shirts, and 2 signed cards!
The winner of this auction item will receive 4 tickets to a 2025-2026 Purdue Women's Basketball game in Mackey Arena.
Enjoy football? This certificate is valid for 4 tickets to a Fishers Freight Home Game during the 2026 Season.
Hockey lovers will enjoy this certificate valid for 4 tickets to an Indy Fuel regular season home game for the 2025-2026 season.
Enjoy 4 general admission tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. We hope you enjoy your visit to the zoo!
Enjoy 2 admission tickets and a parking pass to the Indianapolis Zoo. This package has a retail value of $79.50. The tickets may be used any day the Zoo is open, including during special seasonal events like xZOOberance, ZooBoo and Christmas at the Zoo.
This one is on us gift certificate good for 1 Blowout and 1 Scalp Massage (includes 15 minute scalp massage, shampoo & conditioning treatment, round brush & hot tool styling). Basket also includes round lip moisturizer, travel sized dry shampoo, travel sized 3-in-1 finishing spray, sample of shampoo & conditioner, 3 dry bar hair ties, and 20% off any product coupon.
4 Tickets for General Admission to Newfields. Tickets are valid to Newfields, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Gardens and the Lilly House. These can be redeemed upon online checkout or at the museum.
4 Tickets to Ball State University's Coffee and Cabernet Series. Experience these internationally renowned artists in the intimate setting of Pruis Hall and enjoy a selection of wine, craft beer or coffee.
Enjoy these 2 gift cards at K1 Speed Indoor Kart Racing each good for 1 free race and license. Also included are two $5 off coupons.
5 Fall Fun Farmyard Passes to Tuttles Orchards. Valid September & October ONLY. Acres of fun including: wagon ride, corn maze, the corn crib, history trail, plus many more!
Come enjoy the largest and best children's museum in the world with 2 Admission tickets to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Experience 14 major galleries exploring science, history, art, and world cultures as well as the exciting Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience.
Treat your child to this package at Sit Still Kids Salon that includes a special hairstyling (updos, space buns, braids, or curls, or 10 sparkle strands) glitter tattoo, mini-mani, and photo keepsake.
Get ready for a trip to Bloomington, Indiana and enjoy 4 passes to the Wonderlab Museum of Science Health and Technology.
Enjoy 4 Tickets for Daytime General Admission at Conner Prairie along with 4 Tickets for the 1859 Balloon Voyage (valid April-October).
Enjoy this voucher with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra valid for 2 Tickets to any 2025-2026 Coffee or Evening Classical Performance.
Five $20 Applebee's Gift Certificates
Four 1-hour passes at Dig Dig for Kids in Fishers, IN. Each card is good for 1-hour of play for one digger.
Two Weekday Admission Tickets at Perfect North Slopes. Each voucher is for one 8 hour skiing/snowboarding visit or one 2 hour tubing visit. Valid Monday-Friday, Non-Holiday.
Calling all gamers! Enjoy this $50 gift card to Yes! Gaming in Fishers, IN where a gamers dreams come true!
Enjoy this $35 Gift Certificate to Focus Nail Salon located at 6165 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Enjoy this Crew Carwash Gift Basket that includes an Ultimate carwash book with 5 car washes, 1 bottle of glass cleaner, a crew carwash plush, car coaster, air freshener, 2 wet towels to clean the interior, a microfiber towel, and pen.
Enjoy a $25 Gift Card to Portillo's, a Portillo's cup and tote bag.
Enjoy 4 One Day Passes to Fair Oaks Farms for an agricultural experience through engaging farm tours and interactive exhibits.
Interested in trying something new? Master Yoo's has the thing for you! This gift basket includes access to 1 Private Lesson, 2 Weeks of Classes, a free uniform, and lots of Master Yoo's stickers!
Select one of the 7 resort packages from Elite Island Resorts. Locations vary on family friendly or adults only located in Antigua, Barbados, or Panama.
*The certificate winner is responsible for their air transportation and the all-inclusive supplemental fee which covers food and beverages, resort amenities/activities.
Enjoy 4 Tickets to the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art to hear America's stories through art and cultural objects. Enjoy seasonal exhibits like Jingle Rails open until January 19th.
Bring some holiday cheer with a $75 gift card to Costco - a family favorite and a special Santa's Kindness ornament.
