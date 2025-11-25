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Deer Creek Elementary Parent And Teachers Organization Inc
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Deer Creek Elementary Silent Auction - Teacher Experiences

Principal for a Day! item
Principal for a Day!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a special day with Mrs. Black and Mrs. Chastain taking in all of the experiences of a principal and an assistant principal. Be ready to stay busy and have fun!

6 Front Row Seats to the Spring Music Performance item
6 Front Row Seats to the Spring Music Performance
$10

Starting bid

This auction item is good for 6 Front Row Seats for the 1st and 2nd Grade Spring Music Program

Lunch, Cookies, & Slime with ENL Teachers item
Lunch, Cookies, & Slime with ENL Teachers
$10

Starting bid

Have lunch with the ENL teachers in the ENL room. Students will bring their own lunch or buy lunch in the cafeteria. ENL teachers will provide cookies. Then we will make slime! This will take place during the school day. Date will be determined later.

Ride to School with SRO item
Ride to School with SRO
$10

Starting bid

Give your child the unique opportunity to ride to school in a police car with one of our Fishers School Resource Officers. It's sure to be a day they'll never forget!

Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Kemper item
Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Kemper
$10

Starting bid

The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!

Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Ditzler item
Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Ditzler
$10

Starting bid

The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!

Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Walker item
Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Walker
$10

Starting bid

The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!

Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Marks item
Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Mrs. Marks
$10

Starting bid

The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!

Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a friend with Mrs. White item
Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a friend with Mrs. White
$10

Starting bid

The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!

Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Miss McAllister item
Kindergarten: VIP Lunch with a Friend with Miss McAllister
$10

Starting bid

The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!

1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Ms. Kivett item
1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Ms. Kivett
$10

Starting bid

Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, lead our heggerty lesson, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!

1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Gropp item
1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Gropp
$10

Starting bid

Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, lead our heggerty lesson, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!

1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Underhill item
1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Underhill
$10

Starting bid

Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, lead our heggerty lesson, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!

1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mr. Unseld item
1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mr. Unseld
$10

Starting bid

What did you say? Teacher for a day!?!? Yes that is exactly what I said. The winner of this item will be Mr. U for an entire day. Decide on a circle time question, choose what we read, write and draw that day, problem solve and manage the behavior of your class, lead students down the hall, pick math games and assignments, sit in Mr. U's chair, eat lunch with me in the classroom (and a friend of your choice) and MORE!

1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Skinner item
1st Grade: Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Skinner
$10

Starting bid

Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!

2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Thompson item
2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Thompson
$10

Starting bid

Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.

2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Hogan item
2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Hogan
$10

Starting bid

Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.

2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party wtih Mrs. Thomas item
2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party wtih Mrs. Thomas
$10

Starting bid

Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.

2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Martinez item
2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Martinez
$10

Starting bid

Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.

2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Sizemore item
2nd Grade: Hot Coco Bar & Dance Party with Mrs. Sizemore
$10

Starting bid

Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.

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