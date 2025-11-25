Deer Creek Elementary Silent Auction - Teacher Experiences

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy a special day with Mrs. Black and Mrs. Chastain taking in all of the experiences of a principal and an assistant principal. Be ready to stay busy and have fun!
Starting bid
This auction item is good for 6 Front Row Seats for the 1st and 2nd Grade Spring Music Program
Starting bid
Have lunch with the ENL teachers in the ENL room. Students will bring their own lunch or buy lunch in the cafeteria. ENL teachers will provide cookies. Then we will make slime! This will take place during the school day. Date will be determined later.
Starting bid
Give your child the unique opportunity to ride to school in a police car with one of our Fishers School Resource Officers. It's sure to be a day they'll never forget!
Starting bid
The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!
Starting bid
The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!
Starting bid
The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!
Starting bid
The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!
Starting bid
The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!
Starting bid
The winner will get to have lunch with their teacher and choose 1 friend to join. Students must bring or purchase their own lunch. Teacher will provide a dessert and show during lunch in the classroom! Families will be notified of the VIP lunch day following winter break!
Starting bid
Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, lead our heggerty lesson, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!
Starting bid
Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, lead our heggerty lesson, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!
Starting bid
Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, lead our heggerty lesson, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!
Starting bid
What did you say? Teacher for a day!?!? Yes that is exactly what I said. The winner of this item will be Mr. U for an entire day. Decide on a circle time question, choose what we read, write and draw that day, problem solve and manage the behavior of your class, lead students down the hall, pick math games and assignments, sit in Mr. U's chair, eat lunch with me in the classroom (and a friend of your choice) and MORE!
Starting bid
Hooray! Teacher for a day! Decide on a "would you rather" question for community circle, choose a game for circle, think of a writing prompt, choose math games to play, and more! Enjoy sitting in the teacher's chair and leading the class to and from lunch and specials! If the class behaves for you, you might even get to choose a reward!
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.
Starting bid
Come and enjoy a hot chocolate bar with your favorite 2nd grade teacher. There will be one auction winner per teacher who gets to bring a friend. Party will take place 12/17/25 after school until 3:00pm. Parents will be responsible for transportation at 3pm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!