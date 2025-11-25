Deer Creek Elementary Silent Auction - Teacher Experiences

What did you say? Teacher for a day!?!? Yes that is exactly what I said. The winner of this item will be Mr. U for an entire day. Decide on a circle time question, choose what we read, write and draw that day, problem solve and manage the behavior of your class, lead students down the hall, pick math games and assignments, sit in Mr. U's chair, eat lunch with me in the classroom (and a friend of your choice) and MORE!