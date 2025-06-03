Def Leppard Summer Tour 2025 Fundraiser

🤝 An exclusive backstage meet & greet experience with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at an upcoming Def Leppard show along with a pair of show tickets all while supporting Raven Drum Foundation! Please contact Raven Drum directly through [email protected] if you are interested in just a single spot or if you already have tickets and want only a meet & greet experience.
Def Leppard in Mount Pleasant, MI
$2,500
🤝 An exclusive backstage meet & greet experience with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at an upcoming Def Leppard show along with a pair of show tickets all while supporting Raven Drum Foundation! Please contact Raven Drum directly through [email protected] if you are interested in just a single spot or if you already have tickets and want only a meet & greet experience.
Def Leppard in Placer County, CA
$2,500
🤝 An exclusive backstage meet & greet experience with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at an upcoming Def Leppard show along with a pair of show tickets all while supporting Raven Drum Foundation! Please contact Raven Drum directly through [email protected] if you are interested in just a single spot or if you already have tickets and want only a meet & greet experience.
Def Leppard in Albuqerque, NM
$2,500
🤝 An exclusive backstage meet & greet experience with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at an upcoming Def Leppard show along with a pair of show tickets all while supporting Raven Drum Foundation! Please contact Raven Drum directly through [email protected] if you are interested in just a single spot or if you already have tickets and want only a meet & greet experience.
Def Leppard in Hollywood, FL
$2,500
🤝 An exclusive backstage meet & greet experience with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at an upcoming Def Leppard show along with a pair of show tickets all while supporting Raven Drum Foundation! Please contact Raven Drum directly through [email protected] if you are interested in just a single spot or if you already have tickets and want only a meet & greet experience.
Def Leppard in Virginia Beach, VA
$2,500
🤝 An exclusive backstage meet & greet experience with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen at an upcoming Def Leppard show along with a pair of show tickets all while supporting Raven Drum Foundation! Please contact Raven Drum directly through [email protected] if you are interested in just a single spot or if you already have tickets and want only a meet & greet experience.
