Defying Darkness Gala - 2025

This ticket grants entry to the main event, which includes 2 cocktails, dinner, and dessert
Partner with us in spreading the mission of Disrupting Traffick, and be honored for the role you play in the fight against human trafficking in Nebraska. Includes entrance for 10 guests (2 cocktails, dinner and dessert for each guest) at the same table, with an additional 2 bottles of wine for your table, your business/sponsor name on your table, and company name in the program.
Demonstrate your commitment to combating human trafficking in Nebraska, and be recognized as a foundational partner in our work to support human trafficking survivors. Advocate sponsorship includes entrance for 10 guests (2 cocktails, dinner and dessert for each guest) at the same table, with an additional 2 bottles of wine for your table, your business/sponsor logo on your table, company logo in the program, and recognition in event marketing.
Align your brand with the top leaders in the fight against human trafficking in Nebraska, and gain high-impact brand recognition online and at the event. Ambassador sponsorship includes entrance for 20 guests (2 cocktails, dinner and dessert for each guest) at the same table, with an additional 2 bottles of wine for each of your tables, VIP Meet & Greet with John DeMay for 4 people, your business/sponsor logo on your tables, half-page ad in the program, and elite recognition in event marketing.
“Defying Darkness, presented by [your company name].” Showcase your leadership in the fight against human trafficking, and receive top-tier brand visibility and an elevated VIP experience at Defying Darkness 2025, our most impactful gala yet. Event sponsorship includes entrance for 20 guests (2 cocktails, dinner and dessert for each guest) at VIP tables with 2 bottles of wine for each of your tables, VIP Meet & Greet with John DeMay for you and 20 guests, VIP seating with John DeMay for 2 people, your business/sponsor logo on your tables, full-page ad in the program, and event title recognition in event marketing.
