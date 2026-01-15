DeJong Team Shop

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Signed and framed team photo
Emails & social media posts; signed & framed team photo
Signed baseball bat; emails & social media posts; signed & framed team photo
Emails & social media posts; Logo on team banner that is displayed at all tournaments; signed team photo & baseball bat
Emails & social media posts; business logo on baseball jersey; logo on team banner that is displayed at all tournaments; signed team photo & baseball bat.
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