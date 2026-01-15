Families of New Level Baseball

Offered by

Families of New Level Baseball

About this shop

DeJong Team Shop

Single Sponsorship item
Single Sponsorship
$100

Signed and framed team photo

0
Double Sponsorship item
Double Sponsorship
$250

Emails & social media posts; signed & framed team photo

0
Triple Sponsorship item
Triple Sponsorship
$500

Signed baseball bat; emails & social media posts; signed & framed team photo

0
Homerun Sponsorship item
Homerun Sponsorship
$1,000

Emails & social media posts; Logo on team banner that is displayed at all tournaments; signed team photo & baseball bat

0
Grand Slam Sponsorship item
Grand Slam Sponsorship
$2,500

Emails & social media posts; business logo on baseball jersey; logo on team banner that is displayed at all tournaments; signed team photo & baseball bat.

0
Add a donation for Families of New Level Baseball

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