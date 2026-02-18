DeKalb Chamber of Commerce

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DeKalb Chamber of Commerce

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DeKalb Chamber Membership-2026

Membership - Business Owner + 1 = $35
$35

Membership - Business Owner + 1 = $35 - Valid for one year

Membership - Business Owner + 2-3 = $55
$55

Membership - Business Owner + 2-3 = $55

Valid for one year

Membership - Business Owner + 4-7 = $105
$105

Membership - Business Owner + 4-7 = $105

Valid for one year

Membership - Business Owner + 8-18 = $155
$155

Membership - Business Owner + 8-18 = $155

Valid for one year

Membership - Business Owner + 19+ = $255
$255

Membership - Business Owner + 19+ = $255

Valid for one year

Membership - Non-Profit = $30
$30

Membership - Non-Profit = $30

Valid for one year

Membership - Individual-Non Business = $25
$25

Membership - Individual-Non Business = $25

Valid for one year

Same Owner for a Second + 1 Business = $17.50
$17.50

Have a second business that you want to be a Chamber Member? This rate is for the second business being just the Owner + 1.

Valid for one year

Same Owner for a Second + 2-3 Business = $27.50
$27.50

Have a second business that you want to be a Chamber Member? This rate is for the second business being Owner + 2-3.

Valid for one year

Same Owner for a Second + 4-7 Business = $52.50
$52.50

Have a second business that you want to be a Chamber Member? This rate is for the second business being Owner + 4-7.

Valid for one year

Same Owner for a Second + 8-18 Business = $77.50
$77.50

Have a second business that you want to be a Chamber Member? This rate is for the second business being Owner + 8-18.

Valid for one year

Same Owner for a Second + 19 Business = $127.50
$127.50

Have a second business that you want to be a Chamber Member? This rate is for the second business being Owner + 19.

Valid for one year

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