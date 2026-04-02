J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center

Hosted by

J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center

About this event

DeKalb County Barn Tour 2026 Sponsorships

Full Page Guide Book Ad
$300

Full page advertisement inside the guide book

Black and white camera-ready copy due June 1 to [email protected]

Half Page Guide Book Ad
$150

Half page advertisement inside the guide book
Black and white camera-ready copy due June 1 to [email protected]

Business Card Sized Guide Book Ad
$100

Business Card sized advertisement inside the guide book

Black and white camera-ready copy due June 1 to [email protected]

"Yearbook Style" Guide Book Ad
$100

A great opportunity to show your individual support for Barn Tour! Shout-out your family, anniversary, love of barns, and more!

Business Card sized advertisement inside the guide book

Black and white camera-ready copy due June 1 to [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!