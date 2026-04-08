DeKalb County Pride Festival 2026

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About this event
Allows food service at the DeKalb County PRIDE Festival
WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS
ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED
Allows retail sales at DeKalb County PRIDE Festival
WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS
ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED
Allows craft tables, such as photos and face painting, at the DeKalb County PRIDE Festival.
This only applies if you're charging for your service or will be using the crafts/activity to promote a business or product.
WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS
ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED
Allows for the setup of federally recognized non-profit organizations at the DeKalb County PRIDE Festival.
WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS
ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED
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