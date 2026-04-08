Dekalb County Pride

Hosted by

Dekalb County Pride

About this event

DeKalb County Pride Festival 2026

208 W Seventh St

Auburn, IN 46706, USA

Food Vendor
$75

Allows food service at the DeKalb County PRIDE Festival


WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS


ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED

Retail Booth
$25

Allows retail sales at DeKalb County PRIDE Festival


WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS


ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED

Promotional Craft/Activity Booth
$25

Allows craft tables, such as photos and face painting, at the DeKalb County PRIDE Festival.


This only applies if you're charging for your service or will be using the crafts/activity to promote a business or product.


WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS


ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED

Non-Profit Group
Free

Allows for the setup of federally recognized non-profit organizations at the DeKalb County PRIDE Festival.


WE DO NOT PROVIDE ELECTRICITY OR TENTS


ALL TENTS MUST BE WEIGHTED, NOT STAKED

Add a donation for Dekalb County Pride

$

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