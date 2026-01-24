Del Mar Historical Society

Hosted by

Del Mar Historical Society

About this event

Del Mar Surf Reunion

Different locations around Del Mar

VIP Tres Palms
$25,000

This sponsorship entitles you to the following:

  • High visibility association with Surf Del Mar
  • Prominent logo placement across fesitval materials
  • Recognition at all events
  • Featured placement on website and signage
  • Featured media recognition
  • Recognition at opening and VIP events
  • Large signed and number poster by legendary surf artist, John Van Hamersveld
  • A night for 2 at L'Auberge in Del Mar ($600 value)
  • Dinner for 2 at L'Auberge in Del Mar ($300 value)
VIP Powerhouse
$10,000

This sponsorship entitles you to the following:

  • Logo placement on website and select signage
  • Recognition tied to specific sponsored events
  • Featured media recognition
  • Recognition at opening and VIP events
  • Recognition at opening and VIP events
  • Large signed and numbered poster by legendary surf artist, John Van Hamersveld
  • Dinner for 4 at Monarch ($500 value)
VIP Fire Pit
$5,000

This sponsorship entitles you to the following:

  • Recognition for in-kind and financial contributions
  • Logo or name acknowledgment on programs
  • Website and media recognition
  • Dinner for 2 at Monarch ($300 value)
  • Large signed and numbered poster by legendary surf artist, John Van Hammersveld


Endless Summer Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition for in-kind and financial contributions

Logo or name acknowledgement on programs and banners

Website and media recognition

5 Small Surf Del Mar Posters by legendary surf artist John Van Hamersveld

Powerhouse Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition for in-kind and financial contributions

Logo or name acknowledgement on programs

Website and media recognition

3 Small Surf Del Mar Posters by legendary surf artist John Van Hamersveld


Surf's Up Sponsor
$100

Recognition for in-kind and financial contributions

Logo or name acknowledgement on programs

Website and media recognition

1 Small Surf Del Mar Poster by legendary surf artist John Van Hamersveld

Surf Angel Sponsor
$25

The Endless Gratitude of all the people who have ever surfed at Del Mar...and the all the surfers to come!


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