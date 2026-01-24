Del Mar Surf Reunion

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About this event
This sponsorship entitles you to the following:
This sponsorship entitles you to the following:
This sponsorship entitles you to the following:
Recognition for in-kind and financial contributions
Logo or name acknowledgement on programs and banners
Website and media recognition
5 Small Surf Del Mar Posters by legendary surf artist John Van Hamersveld
Recognition for in-kind and financial contributions
Logo or name acknowledgement on programs
Website and media recognition
3 Small Surf Del Mar Posters by legendary surf artist John Van Hamersveld
Recognition for in-kind and financial contributions
Logo or name acknowledgement on programs
Website and media recognition
1 Small Surf Del Mar Poster by legendary surf artist John Van Hamersveld
The Endless Gratitude of all the people who have ever surfed at Del Mar...and the all the surfers to come!
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