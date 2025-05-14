Hosted by

DeLand Cheer Boosters

Deland High School Cheerleading 2025-2026 Fall Program Sponsorship

Business Card Ad
$100
* Business Card size Ad in the Fall program sold at all home games.
Quarter Page Ad
$250
*Quarter page Ad in the Fall program sold at all home games.
Platinum 1/2 Page Ad
$500
*Half Page AD in Fall program sold at all home games. *Sponsor Recognition on DeLand high School Cheer and DeLand Cheer boosters Social Media Pages *1 PA announcement *Game Day T-Shirt worn by cheerleader before games & in the community
Diamond Full Page Ad
$1,000
*Full Page Ad in Fall program sold at all home games *Sponsor Recognition on Deland High School Cheer and Deland Cheer Boosters Social Media Pages. *Signage on sidelines for home games *3 Game PA announcements *Sponsor on Jumbo Tron at all home games *Game Day T-shirt worn by cheerleader before games & in the community

