Offered by

DeLand Weldon CUSD 57

About this shop

DeLand Weldon School District

DW Eagles Yard Sign item
DW Eagles Yard Sign item
DW Eagles Yard Sign item
DW Eagles Yard Sign
$20

Signs can be customized with a name at the top and 1 sport/activity.


Sign can also be blank where the name text and sport/activity area are located-this space will just be a black background.


You can choose from the following sports/activities:

baseball

basketball

soccer

cheer

drama

band

choir

football

softball

volleyball

golf

wrestling

track

National Honor Society

FFA

student council

graduate

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