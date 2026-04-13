DeLand Weldon School District

About this shop
Signs can be customized with a name at the top and 1 sport/activity.
Sign can also be blank where the name text and sport/activity area are located-this space will just be a black background.
You can choose from the following sports/activities:
baseball
basketball
soccer
cheer
drama
band
choir
football
softball
volleyball
golf
wrestling
track
National Honor Society
FFA
student council
graduate
$
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