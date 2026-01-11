Junior Service League of DeLand

Hosted by

Junior Service League of DeLand

About this event

DeLand Woman of the Year 2026

238 N Clara Ave

DeLand, FL 32720, USA

General Admission
$55

This ticket includes dinner, 1 drink, and is for all attendees who are not a Woman of the Year Nominee.

Nominee Admission
$45

This ticket includes dinner, 1 drink, and is reserved for Woman of the Year Nominees.

Table of 9 (if you want a nominee to sit with you)
$475
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

This option is for those purchasing a table and paying for a nomination. The table will include 9 guests plus the nominee. Each ticket includes dinner and one complimentary drink per guest.


* This is only a price for 9 guests. You will need to pay for the nominee separately.**

Table of 10 (without nominee)
$525

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This option is for those purchasing a table, but not paying for a nomination. The table will include 10 guests. Each ticket includes dinner and one complimentary drink per guest.


** A nominee will not be seated at this table. **

Add a donation for Junior Service League of DeLand

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