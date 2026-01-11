DeLand Woman of the Year 2026

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About this event
This ticket includes dinner, 1 drink, and is for all attendees who are not a Woman of the Year Nominee.
This ticket includes dinner, 1 drink, and is reserved for Woman of the Year Nominees.
This option is for those purchasing a table and paying for a nomination. The table will include 9 guests plus the nominee. Each ticket includes dinner and one complimentary drink per guest.
* This is only a price for 9 guests. You will need to pay for the nominee separately.**
9 left!
This option is for those purchasing a table, but not paying for a nomination. The table will include 10 guests. Each ticket includes dinner and one complimentary drink per guest.
** A nominee will not be seated at this table. **
$
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