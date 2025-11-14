DeLand’s Got Talent 2026 Sponsorship Form

Hosted by
About this event
At this sponsor level you will receive:
- Social Media Exposure: Your logo will be featured with our Rising Star sponsors
- Grand Finale Logo Display: With our Rising Star sponsors
- VIP Access: 2 VIP tickets to the grand finale
At this sponsor level you will receive:
- Logo Display: On our social media and throughout auditions
- Grand Finale Recognition: Your logo will be included in the grand finale event slideshow
- VIP Access: 4 VIP tickets to the grand finale
At this sponsor level you will receive:
- Logo Display: On our social media and throughout auditions
- Grand Finale Recognition: Your logo will be included in the grand finale event slideshow
- VIP Access: 6 VIP tickets to the grand finale
At this sponsor level you will receive:
- Monthly Video Feature: On our social media platforms
- Grand Finale Logo Spotlight: During the pre-show video
- Luxury VIP Access: 8 VIP tickets to the grand finale
- Stage Recognition: Announcement of sponsorship
At this sponsor level you will receive:
- Exclusive Video Feature: Your business will be highlighted with a video feature on our social media
- Event Visibility: Your video will play in between audition clips for additional brand exposure
- Grand Finale Showcase: Receive a video feature during the grand finale, pre-show and intermission
- First Class VIP Experience: 10 tickets to the grand finale with first-class reserved seating
- Stage Recognition: Sponsorship Announcement
- Backstage Pass: Meet the top 10 finalists
- Swag Bag: Option to provide marketing material in swag bags
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!