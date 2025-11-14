DeLand’s Got Talent 2026 Sponsorship Form

At this sponsor level you will receive:

- Exclusive Video Feature: Your business will be highlighted with a video feature on our social media

- Event Visibility: Your video will play in between audition clips for additional brand exposure

- Grand Finale Showcase: Receive a video feature during the grand finale, pre-show and intermission

- First Class VIP Experience: 10 tickets to the grand finale with first-class reserved seating

- Stage Recognition: Sponsorship Announcement

- Backstage Pass: Meet the top 10 finalists

- Swag Bag: Option to provide marketing material in swag bags