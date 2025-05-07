DeLand's Got Talent
eventClosed
DeLand's Got Talent Live Auditions
815 S Alabama Ave
DeLand, FL 32724, USA
addExtraDonation
$
General Admission - Ages 8+
$10
Grants entry to the event for those over the age of 8.
Grants entry to the event for those over the age of 8.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
General Admission - Ages 7 and under
$5
Grants entry to the event for those aged 7 and under.
Grants entry to the event for those aged 7 and under.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout