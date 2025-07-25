Delaware Africa Chamber of Commerce, Inc

Offered by

Delaware Africa Chamber of Commerce, Inc

About the memberships

Delaware Africa Chamber of Commerce, Inc's Memberships

Membership- Student
$75

Valid until April 14, 2027

For full-time college or university students

  • Access to virtual workshops and networking events
  • Internship opportunities and mentorship matching
  • Certificate of Chamber Involvement for career development
Membership - Entrepreneur
$200

Valid until April 14, 2027

For individual consultants, freelancers, and early-stage business owners

  • Access to all events and member-only opportunities
  • Directory listing and promotional feature
  • One free 30-minute business coaching session per year
Membership - Small Business
$350

Valid until April 14, 2027

For businesses with up to 10 employees

  • All Sole Entrepreneur benefits
  • One complimentary booth at an annual Chamber expo
  • Strategy consultation session with a Chamber advisor
Membership - Corporate
$750

Valid until April 14, 2027

For companies with 11+ employees or international operations

  • All Small Business benefits
  • Two complimentary event booths per year
  • Featured business spotlight in Chamber communications
  • Three strategy consultations annually
Membership - Premier/Founders Circle
$2,000

Valid until April 14, 2027

For visionary leaders, anchor institutions, and legacy supporters

  • All Corporate-level benefits
  • VIP invitations to trade missions and diplomatic receptions
  • Premium branding placement at events and on website
  • Advisory Board participation and annual recognition award
Membership - Nonprofit/Non-Government
$175

Valid until April 14, 2027

For community organizations and public agencies

  • Access to partnership and sponsorship opportunities
  • Participation in community impact initiatives and policy forums
  • Inclusion in nonprofit roundtables and special grant alerts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!