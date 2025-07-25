Delaware Africa Chamber of Commerce, Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
For full-time college or university students
Valid until April 14, 2027
For individual consultants, freelancers, and early-stage business owners
Valid until April 14, 2027
For businesses with up to 10 employees
Valid until April 14, 2027
For companies with 11+ employees or international operations
Valid until April 14, 2027
For visionary leaders, anchor institutions, and legacy supporters
Valid until April 14, 2027
For community organizations and public agencies
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