Delaware Business Owner Summit 2026

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About this event
The highest level of strategic alignment. Partner Sponsors are integrated directly into the educational experience of the Summit with session-level visibility and on-stage presence. This tier positions your firm as a supporter and as a contributor to the conversation shaping Delaware’s business landscape.
With full event photography by Liz Perry and cinematic coverage by Marques Dukes of Sun Mist Films, your involvement extends beyond the room and into the post-event content shared across channels.
• 10 VIP tickets
• Sponsorship of one full session
• 2-3 minute on-stage speaking opportunity
• Featured logo placement tied to the session
• Logo placement on the agenda
• Featured signage throughout the venue
• Featured logo placement on the DBOS website
• Access to post-event session recordings
Designed for firms seeking strong visibility throughout the entire Summit. Corporate Sponsors are prominently integrated into event materials and onsite branding, positioning your organization alongside Delaware’s leading business community.
Professional photography by Liz Perry and session coverage by Marques Dukes of Sun Mist Films ensure your brand is captured in the story of the day.
• 8 VIP tickets
• Prominent logo placement on the DBOS website sponsor page
• Logo inclusion on rotating sponsor slides throughout the day
• Prominent logo placement on general event signage
• Logo inclusion on general event promotional materials
The Deckside Happy Hour Sponsor is front and center during the most relaxed and relationship-driven portion of the day. With live music by the Steve Bowers Trio, this setting creates space for relaxed conversations and further networking right on the water.
• 6 tickets
• Exclusive branding during happy hour
• Signage at bar and networking areas
• Verbal recognition at the transition to the happy hour
• Logo placement on the DBOS website
• Logo inclusion on event-wide sponsor slides
The Stage Sponsor is a highly visible sponsorship opportunity that places your brand at the center of the Delaware Business Owner Summit. As the Stage Sponsor, your company logo will be prominently displayed on the main stage throughout the event, ensuring continuous visibility during all keynote presentations, panel discussions, and major programming.
• 6 tickets
• Company logo prominently displayed on the main stage wrap throughout the summit
• Recognition as Stage Sponsor in the event program and sponsor materials
• Logo placement on the DBOS event website sponsor page
• Logo included on the sponsor recognition slide displayed during the event
As the Content Sponsor, your company will be integrated into the professional photo and video coverage of the Delaware Business Owner Summit, captured by Liz Perry (event photography) and Marques Dukes of Sun Mist Films (videography). This sponsorship aligns your brand with the moments, insights, and conversations that continue to live on across digital channels long after the event concludes.
• 6 tickets
• Recognition as the exclusive Content Sponsor
• Logo inclusion on select post-event video content and recap materials
• Brand mention in the post-event recap email sent to all attendees
• Association with professional event photography and videography used across DBOS marketing and social media
• Logo placement on the DBOS event website sponsor page
• Logo included on the sponsor recognition slide displayed during the event
The Lunch Sponsor connects your brand to conversation, reflection, and networking as attendees transition into the afternoon sessions.
• 6 tickets
• Exclusive branding during lunch
• Verbal recognition during the lunch transition
• Logo placement on the agenda
• Logo placement on the DBOS website
• Logo inclusion on event-wide sponsor slides
The Professional Headshot Sponsor is aligned with executive presence and personal branding as attendees receive complimentary headshots by Errol E. Banks Photography. This activation naturally draws consistent traffic and engagement throughout the event.
• 4 tickets
• Exclusive branding at the headshot booth
• Logo inclusion on booth signage
• Optional logo inclusion on photo delivery email
• Logo placement on the DBOS website
• Logo inclusion on event-wide sponsor slides
As the Breakfast Sponsor, your brand welcomes Delaware’s top business owners as they arrive, connect, and settle in for a day of strategy and insight. This is a high-visibility moment tied to energy, conversation, and first impressions.
• 4 tickets
• Exclusive branding during breakfast
• Verbal recognition during opening remarks
• Logo placement on the agenda
• Logo placement on the DBOS website
• Logo inclusion on event-wide sponsor slides
Limited sponsorship opportunity for organizations looking to support Children’s Beach House while being part of the Delaware Business Owner Summit.
• Recognition as a Children’s Beach House Supporting Sponsor
• Logo placement on the DBOS event website sponsor page
• Logo included on the sponsor recognition slide displayed during the event
• Inclusion in the post-event sponsor thank-you email
• 2 tickets
An opportunity for organizations to support the Summit at an accessible level while receiving professional brand recognition.
• 2 tickets
• Company logo listed on the DBOS event website sponsor page
• Logo inclusion on sponsor recognition slide displayed during the event
• Post-event sponsor thank-you mention in recap email
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!