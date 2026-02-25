Delaware Business Owner Summit 2026

The highest level of strategic alignment. Partner Sponsors are integrated directly into the educational experience of the Summit with session-level visibility and on-stage presence. This tier positions your firm as a supporter and as a contributor to the conversation shaping Delaware’s business landscape.





With full event photography by Liz Perry and cinematic coverage by Marques Dukes of Sun Mist Films, your involvement extends beyond the room and into the post-event content shared across channels.





• 10 VIP tickets

• Sponsorship of one full session

• 2-3 minute on-stage speaking opportunity

• Featured logo placement tied to the session

• Logo placement on the agenda

• Featured signage throughout the venue

• Featured logo placement on the DBOS website

• Access to post-event session recordings