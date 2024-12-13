The Children's Theatre, Inc Gal's Night Out

1131 N Dupont Hwy

Dover, DE 19901

Dinner Ticket | General Admission
$45

Held at Bally's Dover Casino Resort, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.

Dinner Ticket PLUS a Bottle of RED Wine
$60

Held at Bally's Dover Casino Resort, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert, PLUS a bottle of RED wine. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.

Dinner Ticket PLUS a Bottle of WHITE Wine
$60

Held at Bally's Dover Casino Resort, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert, PLUS a bottle of WHITE wine. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.

