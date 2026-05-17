Joint Body Delaware - UN Masons

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Joint Body Delaware - UN Masons

About this event

Delaware Inaugural Conclave

422 Delaware Ave

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

UN Member - Early Bird
$160
Available until Jul 31

Meeting access, Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase before 7/31/26.

UN Member - Regular Admission
$175

Meeting access, Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase after 7/31/26. Sales end 9/30/26.

Non-Member Guest Registration - Early Bird
$100
Available until Jul 31

Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase before 7/31/26.

Non-Member Guest Registration. Purchase after 7/31/26
$125

Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase after 7/31/26. Sales end 9/30/26.

Vendor - UN Member
$125

Vendor Table (included 6 feet long by 30 inches wide) with 2 chairs provided. Contract MUST be completed prior to registration payment. Membership with United National will be verified.

Vendor - Non-Member
$150

Vendor Table (included 6 feet long by 30 inches wide) with 2 chairs provided. Contract MUST be completed prior to registration payment.

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