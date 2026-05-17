Delaware Inaugural Conclave

About this event
Meeting access, Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase before 7/31/26.
Meeting access, Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase after 7/31/26. Sales end 9/30/26.
Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase before 7/31/26.
Breakfast, Banquet, Hospitality and Dance. Purchase after 7/31/26. Sales end 9/30/26.
Vendor Table (included 6 feet long by 30 inches wide) with 2 chairs provided. Contract MUST be completed prior to registration payment. Membership with United National will be verified.
Vendor Table (included 6 feet long by 30 inches wide) with 2 chairs provided. Contract MUST be completed prior to registration payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!