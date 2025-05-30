Sales closed

Delay-Lace PTA | Gatsby Gala 2025 Online Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Darien, IL, USA

Wine Tasting Experience at Tasting DeVine Cellars – Wheaton item
Wine Tasting Experience at Tasting DeVine Cellars – Wheaton
$20

Starting bid

Wine Tasting Experience at Tasting DeVine Cellars – Wheaton. Enjoy an elegant and relaxing wine tasting experience at Tasting DeVine Cellars in charming downtown Wheaton! This $50 certificate entitles you and your guests to explore a curated selection of wines in a cozy and inviting setting. Whether you're a seasoned wine lover or just starting to explore, Tasting DeVine’s knowledgeable staff will guide you through an unforgettable tasting journey. Valid Through September 30th, 2025. Value: $50.
Dockside Marine-SEADOO Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board item
Dockside Marine-SEADOO Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$199

Starting bid

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! SEA-DOO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board – 10'5" Get ready for summer adventure with this high-quality SEA-DOO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board (10 ft. 5 in.)! Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned paddler, this board is built for stability, performance, and easy transport. Perfect for lakes, rivers, or coastal waters — just inflate and hit the water! Includes paddle, pump, and carrying bag for ultimate convenience. Package Includes: SEA-DOO Inflatable SUP (10'5") Adjustable paddle Manual pump Travel/storage bag Estimated Value: $659.99 Donated by: Dockside Marine https://www.docksidemarine.net/
Kiddie Academy of Darien item
Kiddie Academy of Darien
$55

Starting bid

Kiddie Academy of Darien – $200 Toward Tuition Invest in your child’s future with this generous offer from Kiddie Academy of Darien, IL! Apply this $200 tuition credit toward any of their high-quality early childhood education programs, where learning is fueled by curiosity, creativity, and care. Perfect for new or enrolling families looking for a trusted educational environment for their little ones. Package Includes: $200 tuition credit at Kiddie Academy of Darien, IL Expires: May 10, 2026 https://kiddieacademy.com/academies/darien/
Mila Criala Photography Gift Certificate item
Mila Criala Photography Gift Certificate
$500

Starting bid

Mila Criala Photography Gift Certificate– $1,200 Value. Turn fleeting moments into lasting memories with a luxury photo session that beautifully captures the love, laughter, and connection that mean the most. This exclusive photography package includes: $700 session fee - Creative consultation to plan shoot concept, style, and outfits - Photographer’s time and talent for a personalized photoshoot. - Professional hair and makeup session. - $500 print credit (covers two matted 5x7 portraits with digital copies; applicable toward prints, albums, digitals, and more). No minimum purchase required. Additional images and packages available. Ideal for family, maternity, senior, beauty/glam, or personal branding sessions. Location: Naperville, IL Studio Website: www.milacriala.com
Out You Go! Downers Grove- Pet Services Certificate! item
Out You Go! Downers Grove- Pet Services Certificate!
$39

Starting bid

🐾 Out You Go! Downers Grove – $100 Gift Certificate & Dog Lover’s Gift Basket. (Planning a family vacation this summer and need a trusted name to watch your pet? You need this basket & Certificate!) Treat your furry friend (and yourself!) with this fun and thoughtful gift basket from Out You Go! Pet Care in Downers Grove. Perfect for pet parents, this package includes a $100 gift certificate (WOW!) toward pet sitting or dog walking services, plus a basket filled with goodies for both you and your pup! Package Includes: $100 Gift Certificate to Out You Go! – Downers Grove (pet care services) 2025 Dog-Themed Calendar Wine Glass Dog Treats Assorted Dog Toys Estimated Value: $130
Yoga by Degrees - Free Month of Yoga item
Yoga by Degrees - Free Month of Yoga
$50

Starting bid

🧘 Yoga by Degrees – Free Month of Yoga (you deserve this!) - Find your flow and recharge your body and mind with one free month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees! Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, enjoy access to a variety of hot and non-heated classes in a welcoming, studio setting. Package Includes: One (1) month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees Valid at all Yoga by Degrees locations Certificate must be activated by 12/31/2025 Free month begins on the first class attended and runs for 30 consecutive days Estimated Value: $260

