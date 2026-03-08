Delay-Lace PTA | Parents Night Out 2026 Online Silent Auction

Package includes an hour of fun for a group of 4





WhoaZone at Whihala Beach, located in northwest Indiana’s beautiful city of Whiting, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course, shaded seating rentals and the SnackZone concessions and beach store. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family.





Whihala Beach is the area’s best kept secret featuring a beautiful white sandy beach on Lake Michigan, lots of parking, restrooms, concessions and a safe place for summer family fun!





Ages 7+

45in or more





Expires 8/16/26

Estimated Value $92