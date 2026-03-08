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Delay-Lace PTA

About this event

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Delay-Lace PTA | Parents Night Out 2026 Online Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Darien, IL, USA

Bubbly Side of Life item
Bubbly Side of Life item
Bubbly Side of Life
$50

Starting bid

Become a Cork Popper!
One Year Membership!

  • 10% Off Bottles, Glasses, Flights & Merchandise
  • 15% Off When You Buy 7 Or More Bottles 
  • Discounts On Private Tasting Experiences
  • First Access To Purchase Tickets For Classes & Workshops
  • Discounted Tickets To Bubbly Side Hosted Classes & Workshops (Excludes Collaborations & Pairing Experiences)
  • Reservation Privileges For Daily Flight Experiences & Special Daily Flight Food Pairings
  • Member-Only Tasting Experiences (Every Other Month)
  • Glass Of Birthday Bubbly During Your Birthday Month
  • Member Only Invite To National Bubbly Day Celebration (June 6) & Anniversary Party (December 12)
  • Exclusive Discounts On Our Holiday Collections 
  • Your Membership Is Always Good For You & A Guest Value
  • Value: $150
50 units of Botox item
50 units of Botox
$250

Starting bid

50 units of Botox at Natural Beauty Med Spa

This med spa is passionate about helping our patients feel comfortable in their bodies. Whether you wish to try laser hair removal or you want to give micro-needling a try, we’re here to make the process as judgment- and stress-free as possible. If you are looking for a simple way to smooth out your skin and achieve a more youthful look, the team might recommend that you get BOTOX injections. This easy and popular treatment is effective for minimizing wrinkles throughout the face, and it can provide results that last for several months at a time.


Value: $750

Medical Skincare Chicago | Non-invasive Beauty Treatments | Med Spa Chicago, Illinois 60654

Lou Malnati's & Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Lou Malnati's & Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Lou Malnati's & Nothing Bundt Cakes
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a $25 Lou Malnatis gift card and a monthly mini bundtlet for one year from Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Bar Method - Hinsdale item
The Bar Method - Hinsdale item
The Bar Method - Hinsdale
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy One Month of Unlimited classes, plus a pair of grip socks!

The Bar Method Hinsdale is a boutique fitness studio offering barre classes for students of all levels. The signature method uses your own body weight, the ballet barre and a few props to create a transformative workout that results in long, lean sculpted muscles. Not only does it reshape your entire body, but it allows you to channel your inner strength and leave class feeling strong, confident and poised.

Value: $159

Barre Classes in Hinsdale, IL | The Bar Method Hinsdale

Hollywood BLVD Theater item
Hollywood BLVD Theater item
Hollywood BLVD Theater
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a basket of goodies and 6

movie theater tickets!

*4 tickets, valid Sunday-Thursday, exp 5/3/2026

*2 tickets, valid any day, exp 5/20/2026

Value: $75

Home | Hollywood Blvd Cinema - Dinner and a Movie

Carriage Greens Golf Package item
Carriage Greens Golf Package item
Carriage Greens Golf Package
$100

Starting bid

From full cart paths, expanded tee and green areas, to landscape and terrain enhancements, our goal is to make Carriage Greens Country Club the premier golf value and experience in the Chicago area.

Enjoy a round of 18 holes for 4 people


Expires May 2027

Estimated Value: $250

Yoga by Degrees item
Yoga by Degrees item
Yoga by Degrees
$50

Starting bid

Free Month of Yoga!

🧘 Yoga by Degrees – Free Month of Yoga (you deserve this!) -
Find your flow and recharge your body and mind with one free month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees! Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, enjoy access to a variety of hot and non-heated classes in a welcoming, studio setting.

Package Includes:

One (1) month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees

Valid at all Yoga by Degrees locations

Certificate must be activated by 12/31/2026

Free month begins on the first class attended and runs for 30 consecutive days

Value: $260

Santa's Village item
Santa's Village
$50

Starting bid

4 Admission Tickets!


Check out all that Santa’s Village Amusement and Water Park has to offer your family for an amazing day of fun and memories!


Expires 11/1/2026


Value: $145


Santa's Village Family Amusement Park Near Chicago, IL

Cogg Hill Golf Course item
Cogg Hill Golf Course item
Cogg Hill Golf Course
$250

Starting bid

ENJOY A ROUND OF GOLF FOR 4 PEOPLE ON ONE OF COG HILL'S WORLDS FAMOUS COURSES!
FOUR CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF COURSES

No Exclusions!


Estimated Value: $600

Whoa Zone item
Whoa Zone item
Whoa Zone
$30

Starting bid

Package includes an hour of fun for a group of 4


WhoaZone at Whihala Beach, located in northwest Indiana’s beautiful city of Whiting, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course, shaded seating rentals and the SnackZone concessions and beach store. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family.


Whihala Beach is the area’s best kept secret featuring a beautiful white sandy beach on Lake Michigan, lots of parking, restrooms, concessions and a safe place for summer family fun! 


Ages 7+

45in or more


Expires 8/16/26

Estimated Value $92

Darien Police Car Ride item
Darien Police Car Ride item
Darien Police Car Ride
$50

Starting bid

Would your student love to ride in the back of a police car? Give them the opportunity for a ride in one to school!

Package includes a ride for 2 people to the same school.

Darien Fire Truck Ride item
Darien Fire Truck Ride item
Darien Fire Truck Ride
$50

Starting bid

Would your student love to ride in a fire truck? Give them the opportunity for a ride in one to school!

Package includes a ride for 2 people to the same school.

Levato item
Levato item
Levato item
Levato
$50

Starting bid

Going Out Package

Gift bag includes a certificate for a
* Blow-Dry Style
* Mini Facial
* Spray Tan
* Kevin Murphy Night Shift Serum

* Herbivore Pore Purifying Cream


Estimated Value; $250


Eco Friendly Salon Naples | Levato Salon & Skin Lab

Navy Pier Centennial Wheel item
Navy Pier Centennial Wheel item
Navy Pier Centennial Wheel
$30

Starting bid

4 Tickets to ride the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier

Soaring to heights of nearly 200 feet, the Wheel offers visitors unparalleled, 360-degree views of Chicago and Lake Michigan.
No matter the season, the enclosed gondolas provide a comfortable experience and miraculous city views.

*Cannot be redeemed in the month of July
Expires 9/22/26

Estimated Value: $72

Centennial Wheel | Navy Pier

Loews Hotel - Chicago item
Loews Hotel - Chicago item
Loews Hotel - Chicago item
Loews Hotel - Chicago
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary one-night stay with breakfast for two!


Located just steps away from the Magnificent Mile, Navy Pier and Chicago Riverwalk. Their guestrooms offer a spectacular skyline and lakeview, as well as a fantastic fitness center, and indoor pool.


Reservations are subject to availability and/or blackout dates at the hotel's discretion.


Estimated Value: $400


Expires: 2/5/27


Top Downtown Chicago Hotel | Loews Chicago Downtown Hotel

Loews Hotel - O'Hare/Rosemont item
Loews Hotel - O'Hare/Rosemont item
Loews Hotel - O'Hare/Rosemont
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary one-night stay in a luxury King room, including breakfast and parking!


Enjoy a night out at Parkway Bank Park, then head back to the hotel for a well-rested night!


Reservations are subject to availability and/or blackout dates at the hotel's discretion.


Expires 1/14/27


Estimated Value: $375


Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel | Loews Chicago O’Hare

Royal Sonesta - River North item
Royal Sonesta - River North item
Royal Sonesta - River North item
Royal Sonesta - River North
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a one Night Stay at The Royal Sonesta Chicago River North in Chicago, you'll be steps from State Street and 4 minutes by foot from Michigan Avenue.


This luxury hotel is less than a 1/2 mile from the Chicago Riverwalk and Millennium Park.


Guests can enjoy an indoor heated pool and outdoor patio, and a variety of dining options within walking distance.


Reservations are subject to availability and/or blackout dates at the hotel's discretion.


Expires: 1/31/27

Estimated Value: $380

The Morton Arboretum item
The Morton Arboretum item
The Morton Arboretum item
The Morton Arboretum
$40

Starting bid

6 General Admission Tickets to The Morton Arboretum


*Pass is not valid for ticketed events such as Illumination


*Does not include parking


*Expires 12/31/27


Estimated Value: $120

Pizzas! item
Pizzas! item
Pizzas!
$30

Starting bid

6 Large, 1 topping Pizzas


Estimated Value $130

Pizzas! item
Pizzas! item
Pizzas!
$30

Starting bid

6 Large, 1 topping Pizzas


Estimated Value $130

Windy City Smokeout item
Windy City Smokeout item
Windy City Smokeout item
Windy City Smokeout
$125

Starting bid

1 day entry with 4 General Admission wristbands.


*July 8-12, winner can pick one day to see entertainers


*Various BBQ restaurants from across the county


*Line up to include Hootie and the Blowfish, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Blake Shelton and more!


Estimated Value: $500

Trader Joe's Best Sellers item
Trader Joe's Best Sellers
$20

Starting bid

Receive a reusable bag filled with Trader Joe's best sellers!

Danielle Hardesty Mini Session item
Danielle Hardesty Mini Session
$50

Starting bid

*15-minute mini session includes 5 digital images


*Session must be completed by 8/1/26


*Immediate family only


Estimated Value: $300

Moira Nolan Mini Session item
Moira Nolan Mini Session
$75

Starting bid

*30-minute mini session, includes 20 digital images


*Expires 3/22/27


*Immediate family only


Estimated Value: $300

Windy City Bulls Tickets item
Windy City Bulls Tickets
$40

Starting bid

*4 tickets to a Windy City Bulls Game


*Level 100


Expires: 3/31/27


Estimated Value: $100

Home Depot Gift Card item
Home Depot Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 off any purchase of $50 or more at Home Depot


Expires 5/31/26

Gorjana Jewelry item
Gorjana Jewelry item
Gorjana Jewelry
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a $150 gift card for jewelry from Gorjana!


Expires: 12/31/26

Full Detail Car Detail item
Full Detail Car Detail
$100

Starting bid

New Image Detailing includes

*Paint Restoration & Polish

*Complete Interior Cleaning (carpets, mats, seats, doors, leather/vinyl restoration)
*Exterior Trim Detail
*Wheel and trunk detail
PLUS a Royal Treatment car wash

**redemption good for standard cars, larger cars subject to be up-charged


Estimated Value: $325+

Dinner with Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani! item
Dinner with Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani! item
Dinner with Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani! item
Dinner with Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani!
$200

Starting bid

Dinner for 4 with celebrity chef Fabio Viviani at one of his two restaurants

*Lago in Lake Zurich

or
*Giostra in South Barrington


Estimated Value: $800

Wagyu Beef Package item
Wagyu Beef Package
$125

Starting bid

DL Texas Ranch is a family-owned seed stock operation that cultivates some of the finest registered Wagyu and registered Beefmaster cattle in the country. 


The Wagyu Reserve Box you will receive includes

*Ribeye (approx 1.8 lb)

*Patties (9 total)

*Round Roast (approx 3.2 lb)

*Ground Beed (2 lb)
Smoked Wagyu Sausage (approx 4 lb)

*Osso Bucco (approx 1 lb)

*Short Ribs (approx 3 lb)

**Approx Total Weight 16-18 lbs


Estimated Value $440

Westmont Yard Gift Card item
Westmont Yard Gift Card item
Westmont Yard Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Westmont Yard expires 3/21/27

$10 gift card to Beggar Pizza

expires 12/31/26

Vintage Charm & Anderson Bookshop item
Vintage Charm & Anderson Bookshop item
Vintage Charm & Anderson Bookshop
$40

Starting bid

Shop Local!

Enjoy a gift card to Vintage Charm for $50 and Anderson Bookshop for $25

Ulta Beauty Gift Basket item
Ulta Beauty Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A gift basket filled with goodies, including a Babyliss curling iron, La Roche-Posay Product, Kendra Hair Product, IT cosmetics, Full size Chloe Perfume and more!


Estimated Value $300

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