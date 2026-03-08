Delay-Lace PTA | Parents Night Out 2026 Online Silent Auction

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Become a Cork Popper!
One Year Membership!
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50 units of Botox at Natural Beauty Med Spa
This med spa is passionate about helping our patients feel comfortable in their bodies. Whether you wish to try laser hair removal or you want to give micro-needling a try, we’re here to make the process as judgment- and stress-free as possible. If you are looking for a simple way to smooth out your skin and achieve a more youthful look, the team might recommend that you get BOTOX injections. This easy and popular treatment is effective for minimizing wrinkles throughout the face, and it can provide results that last for several months at a time.
Value: $750
Medical Skincare Chicago | Non-invasive Beauty Treatments | Med Spa Chicago, Illinois 60654
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Enjoy a $25 Lou Malnatis gift card and a monthly mini bundtlet for one year from Nothing Bundt Cakes
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Enjoy One Month of Unlimited classes, plus a pair of grip socks!
The Bar Method Hinsdale is a boutique fitness studio offering barre classes for students of all levels. The signature method uses your own body weight, the ballet barre and a few props to create a transformative workout that results in long, lean sculpted muscles. Not only does it reshape your entire body, but it allows you to channel your inner strength and leave class feeling strong, confident and poised.
Value: $159
Barre Classes in Hinsdale, IL | The Bar Method Hinsdale
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Enjoy a basket of goodies and 6
movie theater tickets!
*4 tickets, valid Sunday-Thursday, exp 5/3/2026
*2 tickets, valid any day, exp 5/20/2026
Value: $75
Home | Hollywood Blvd Cinema - Dinner and a Movie
Starting bid
From full cart paths, expanded tee and green areas, to landscape and terrain enhancements, our goal is to make Carriage Greens Country Club the premier golf value and experience in the Chicago area.
Enjoy a round of 18 holes for 4 people
Expires May 2027
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Free Month of Yoga!
🧘 Yoga by Degrees – Free Month of Yoga (you deserve this!) -
Find your flow and recharge your body and mind with one free month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees! Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, enjoy access to a variety of hot and non-heated classes in a welcoming, studio setting.
Package Includes:
One (1) month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees
Valid at all Yoga by Degrees locations
Certificate must be activated by 12/31/2026
Free month begins on the first class attended and runs for 30 consecutive days
Value: $260
Starting bid
4 Admission Tickets!
Check out all that Santa’s Village Amusement and Water Park has to offer your family for an amazing day of fun and memories!
Expires 11/1/2026
Value: $145
Starting bid
No Exclusions!
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
Package includes an hour of fun for a group of 4
WhoaZone at Whihala Beach, located in northwest Indiana’s beautiful city of Whiting, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course, shaded seating rentals and the SnackZone concessions and beach store. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family.
Whihala Beach is the area’s best kept secret featuring a beautiful white sandy beach on Lake Michigan, lots of parking, restrooms, concessions and a safe place for summer family fun!
Ages 7+
45in or more
Expires 8/16/26
Estimated Value $92
Starting bid
Would your student love to ride in the back of a police car? Give them the opportunity for a ride in one to school!
Package includes a ride for 2 people to the same school.
Starting bid
Would your student love to ride in a fire truck? Give them the opportunity for a ride in one to school!
Package includes a ride for 2 people to the same school.
Starting bid
Going Out Package
Gift bag includes a certificate for a
* Blow-Dry Style
* Mini Facial
* Spray Tan
* Kevin Murphy Night Shift Serum
* Herbivore Pore Purifying Cream
Estimated Value; $250
Starting bid
4 Tickets to ride the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier
Soaring to heights of nearly 200 feet, the Wheel offers visitors unparalleled, 360-degree views of Chicago and Lake Michigan.
No matter the season, the enclosed gondolas provide a comfortable experience and miraculous city views.
*Cannot be redeemed in the month of July
Expires 9/22/26
Estimated Value: $72
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary one-night stay with breakfast for two!
Located just steps away from the Magnificent Mile, Navy Pier and Chicago Riverwalk. Their guestrooms offer a spectacular skyline and lakeview, as well as a fantastic fitness center, and indoor pool.
Reservations are subject to availability and/or blackout dates at the hotel's discretion.
Estimated Value: $400
Expires: 2/5/27
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary one-night stay in a luxury King room, including breakfast and parking!
Enjoy a night out at Parkway Bank Park, then head back to the hotel for a well-rested night!
Reservations are subject to availability and/or blackout dates at the hotel's discretion.
Expires 1/14/27
Estimated Value: $375
Starting bid
Enjoy a one Night Stay at The Royal Sonesta Chicago River North in Chicago, you'll be steps from State Street and 4 minutes by foot from Michigan Avenue.
This luxury hotel is less than a 1/2 mile from the Chicago Riverwalk and Millennium Park.
Guests can enjoy an indoor heated pool and outdoor patio, and a variety of dining options within walking distance.
Reservations are subject to availability and/or blackout dates at the hotel's discretion.
Expires: 1/31/27
Starting bid
6 General Admission Tickets to The Morton Arboretum
*Pass is not valid for ticketed events such as Illumination
*Does not include parking
*Expires 12/31/27
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
6 Large, 1 topping Pizzas
Estimated Value $130
Starting bid
6 Large, 1 topping Pizzas
Estimated Value $130
Starting bid
1 day entry with 4 General Admission wristbands.
*July 8-12, winner can pick one day to see entertainers
*Various BBQ restaurants from across the county
*Line up to include Hootie and the Blowfish, Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard, Blake Shelton and more!
Estimated Value: $500
Starting bid
Receive a reusable bag filled with Trader Joe's best sellers!
Starting bid
*15-minute mini session includes 5 digital images
*Session must be completed by 8/1/26
*Immediate family only
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
*30-minute mini session, includes 20 digital images
*Expires 3/22/27
*Immediate family only
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
*4 tickets to a Windy City Bulls Game
*Level 100
Expires: 3/31/27
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
$50 off any purchase of $50 or more at Home Depot
Expires 5/31/26
Starting bid
Enjoy a $150 gift card for jewelry from Gorjana!
Expires: 12/31/26
Starting bid
New Image Detailing includes
*Paint Restoration & Polish
*Complete Interior Cleaning (carpets, mats, seats, doors, leather/vinyl restoration)
*Exterior Trim Detail
*Wheel and trunk detail
PLUS a Royal Treatment car wash
**redemption good for standard cars, larger cars subject to be up-charged
Estimated Value: $325+
Starting bid
Dinner for 4 with celebrity chef Fabio Viviani at one of his two restaurants
*Lago in Lake Zurich
or
*Giostra in South Barrington
Estimated Value: $800
Starting bid
DL Texas Ranch is a family-owned seed stock operation that cultivates some of the finest registered Wagyu and registered Beefmaster cattle in the country.
The Wagyu Reserve Box you will receive includes
*Ribeye (approx 1.8 lb)
*Patties (9 total)
*Round Roast (approx 3.2 lb)
*Ground Beed (2 lb)
Smoked Wagyu Sausage (approx 4 lb)
*Osso Bucco (approx 1 lb)
*Short Ribs (approx 3 lb)
**Approx Total Weight 16-18 lbs
Estimated Value $440
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Westmont Yard expires 3/21/27
$10 gift card to Beggar Pizza
expires 12/31/26
Starting bid
Shop Local!
Enjoy a gift card to Vintage Charm for $50 and Anderson Bookshop for $25
Starting bid
A gift basket filled with goodies, including a Babyliss curling iron, La Roche-Posay Product, Kendra Hair Product, IT cosmetics, Full size Chloe Perfume and more!
Estimated Value $300
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