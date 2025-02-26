Delay-Lace PTA | Gatsby Gala 2025 Silent Auction

Chicago Blackhawks Fan Pack
Score big with this ultimate Blackhawks bundle!
Includes:
Insulated Blackhawks cooler tote
Water bottle (Foundation logo)
Autographed & framed photo of player #8 Ryan Donato
Camo “CHI” hat by The Line Change
Team logo decal
Perfect for any die-hard fan or collector!
Donated by the Chicago Blackhawks.
Est Retail Value $220
Chicago Blackhawks Fan Pack
Score big with this ultimate Blackhawks bundle!
Includes:
Insulated Blackhawks cooler tote
Water bottle (Foundation logo)
Autographed & framed photo of player #8 Ryan Donato
Camo “CHI” hat by The Line Change
Team logo decal
Perfect for any die-hard fan or collector!
Donated by the Chicago Blackhawks.
Est Retail Value $220
(#2) 4 Club Level Tickets – Chicago Fire FC Home Match ('25)
$200
Starting bid
Experience elite matchday access with FOUR (4) Club Level tickets to a Chicago Fire FC home game during the 2025 MLS regular season! Enjoy premium seating, exclusive amenities, and top-tier views at Soldier Field as the Fire bring the heat. Don’t miss your chance to watch the action live in VIP comfort! ⚽
The Chicago Fire FC Donated:
- 4 Club Level tickets
- Valid for one (1) 2025 regular season home game
- Date to be mutually agreed upon with the team
- Estimated Value: $500
https://www.chicagofirefc.com/
Experience elite matchday access with FOUR (4) Club Level tickets to a Chicago Fire FC home game during the 2025 MLS regular season! Enjoy premium seating, exclusive amenities, and top-tier views at Soldier Field as the Fire bring the heat. Don’t miss your chance to watch the action live in VIP comfort! ⚽
The Chicago Fire FC Donated:
- 4 Club Level tickets
- Valid for one (1) 2025 regular season home game
- Date to be mutually agreed upon with the team
- Estimated Value: $500
https://www.chicagofirefc.com/
(#3)2 Tickets to a Production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable cultural experience at the world-renowned Chicago Shakespeare Theater, located on iconic Navy Pier. This non-profit, professional theater company is celebrated for its bold productions, world-class talent, and creative interpretations of classic and contemporary works.
This package includes TWO (2) tickets to a performance of your choice during the 2025–26 Season — a perfect date night, gift, or outing for any theater lover!
Package Includes:
2 tickets to one production during the Chicago Shakespeare Theater's 2025–26 Season
Performances take place at Navy Pier in Chicago
Estimated Value: $280
https://www.chicagoshakes.com/
Enjoy an unforgettable cultural experience at the world-renowned Chicago Shakespeare Theater, located on iconic Navy Pier. This non-profit, professional theater company is celebrated for its bold productions, world-class talent, and creative interpretations of classic and contemporary works.
This package includes TWO (2) tickets to a performance of your choice during the 2025–26 Season — a perfect date night, gift, or outing for any theater lover!
Package Includes:
2 tickets to one production during the Chicago Shakespeare Theater's 2025–26 Season
Performances take place at Navy Pier in Chicago
Estimated Value: $280
https://www.chicagoshakes.com/
(#4) ⚾ 4 Lower Reserve Tickets – Chicago White Sox Game
$45
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at the ballpark with FOUR (4) Lower Reserve tickets to a Chicago White Sox home game at Guaranteed Rate Field! These seats offer a great view of the action — perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends.
Package Includes:
4 Lower Reserve tickets to a 2025 regular season White Sox home game
Game date subject to availability; to be coordinated with the team
Estimated Value: $90
https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/
Enjoy a day at the ballpark with FOUR (4) Lower Reserve tickets to a Chicago White Sox home game at Guaranteed Rate Field! These seats offer a great view of the action — perfect for a family outing or a fun day with friends.
Package Includes:
4 Lower Reserve tickets to a 2025 regular season White Sox home game
Game date subject to availability; to be coordinated with the team
Estimated Value: $90
https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/
(#5) Chicago Wolves – 2 Tickets + Official Hoodie
$40
Starting bid
Experience the fast-paced excitement of Chicago Wolves hockey with this fan-friendly package! You’ll receive TWO (2) tickets to a 2025 regular season home game and an official Wolves hoodie to show your team spirit in style.
Perfect for a hockey fan or a fun outing with a friend — this package brings the heat on and off the ice!
Package Includes:
2 tickets to a 2025 Chicago Wolves home game (subject to availability)
1 official Chicago Wolves hoodie (Medium)
Estimated Value: $120
Experience the fast-paced excitement of Chicago Wolves hockey with this fan-friendly package! You’ll receive TWO (2) tickets to a 2025 regular season home game and an official Wolves hoodie to show your team spirit in style.
Perfect for a hockey fan or a fun outing with a friend — this package brings the heat on and off the ice!
Package Includes:
2 tickets to a 2025 Chicago Wolves home game (subject to availability)
1 official Chicago Wolves hoodie (Medium)
Estimated Value: $120
(#6) Cog Hill Golf & Country Club
$300
Starting bid
Cog Hill Golf & Country Club – Foursome on World-Famous Dubsdread (Course No. 4)
Tee off at one of the most legendary public courses in the country — Dubsdread, the famed Course No. 4 at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club! This unforgettable golf package includes a foursome with carts and warm-up range balls to get your swing dialed in before you hit the fairway.
Dubsdread has hosted PGA Tour events and is known for its challenging layout, stunning design, and rich history. It’s a bucket-list course for any serious golfer!
Package Includes:
One (1) foursome at Cog Hill Course No. 4 – Dubsdread
Cart rental included for all players
Warm-up range balls included
Valid for the 2025 season (based on availability)
Estimated Value: $820
https://www.coghillgolf.com/
Cog Hill Golf & Country Club – Foursome on World-Famous Dubsdread (Course No. 4)
Tee off at one of the most legendary public courses in the country — Dubsdread, the famed Course No. 4 at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club! This unforgettable golf package includes a foursome with carts and warm-up range balls to get your swing dialed in before you hit the fairway.
Dubsdread has hosted PGA Tour events and is known for its challenging layout, stunning design, and rich history. It’s a bucket-list course for any serious golfer!
Package Includes:
One (1) foursome at Cog Hill Course No. 4 – Dubsdread
Cart rental included for all players
Warm-up range balls included
Valid for the 2025 season (based on availability)
Estimated Value: $820
https://www.coghillgolf.com/
(#7) Color Me Mine – Gift Basket with Studio Fun!
$20
Starting bid
Unleash your creativity with this colorful package from Color Me Mine! Perfect for kids, adults, or a creative day out, this gift basket includes TWO (2) studio fees and one mug to paint — all ready for a fun, hands-on experience at the Burr Ridge studio.
Whether you're an artist or just looking to try something new, this is a great way to relax, create, and make memories!
Basket Includes:
2 Studio Fees at Color Me Mine
1 Mug (ready to paint!)
Estimated Value: $45
Unleash your creativity with this colorful package from Color Me Mine! Perfect for kids, adults, or a creative day out, this gift basket includes TWO (2) studio fees and one mug to paint — all ready for a fun, hands-on experience at the Burr Ridge studio.
Whether you're an artist or just looking to try something new, this is a great way to relax, create, and make memories!
Basket Includes:
2 Studio Fees at Color Me Mine
1 Mug (ready to paint!)
Estimated Value: $45
(#8) Dockside Marine-SEADOO Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$250
Starting bid
SEA-DOO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board – 10'5"
Get ready for summer adventure with this high-quality SEA-DOO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board (10 ft. 5 in.)! Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned paddler, this board is built for stability, performance, and easy transport. Perfect for lakes, rivers, or coastal waters — just inflate and hit the water!
Includes paddle, pump, and carrying bag for ultimate convenience.
Package Includes:
SEA-DOO Inflatable SUP (10'5")
Adjustable paddle
Manual pump
Travel/storage bag
Estimated Value: $659.99
Donated by:Dockside Marine
https://www.docksidemarine.net/
SEA-DOO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board – 10'5"
Get ready for summer adventure with this high-quality SEA-DOO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board (10 ft. 5 in.)! Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned paddler, this board is built for stability, performance, and easy transport. Perfect for lakes, rivers, or coastal waters — just inflate and hit the water!
Includes paddle, pump, and carrying bag for ultimate convenience.
Package Includes:
SEA-DOO Inflatable SUP (10'5")
Adjustable paddle
Manual pump
Travel/storage bag
Estimated Value: $659.99
Donated by:Dockside Marine
https://www.docksidemarine.net/
(#9) Egg Harbor Cafe
$15
Starting bid
Egg Harbor Café – $30 Gift Card
Start your morning right with a delicious breakfast or brunch at Egg Harbor Café! Known for fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and mouthwatering dishes, it’s the perfect spot to treat yourself or enjoy a meal with friends and family.
Package Includes:
$30 Gift Card to Egg Harbor Café
Valid at all locations
https://eggharborcafe.com/
Egg Harbor Café – $30 Gift Card
Start your morning right with a delicious breakfast or brunch at Egg Harbor Café! Known for fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and mouthwatering dishes, it’s the perfect spot to treat yourself or enjoy a meal with friends and family.
Package Includes:
$30 Gift Card to Egg Harbor Café
Valid at all locations
https://eggharborcafe.com/
(#10) Field Museum
$30
Starting bid
Field Museum of Chicago – 4 General Admission Passes
Step into a world of wonder with FOUR (4) general admission passes to the world-renowned Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago! Explore towering dinosaurs, ancient civilizations, and fascinating exhibits that bring science and history to life.
Perfect for a family day out, visiting guests, or anyone curious about the natural world.
Package Includes:
4 General Admission Passes to the Field Museum, Chicago
Access to permanent exhibitions (excludes ticketed/special exhibits)
Estimated Value: $88
https://www.fieldmuseum.org/
Field Museum of Chicago – 4 General Admission Passes
Step into a world of wonder with FOUR (4) general admission passes to the world-renowned Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago! Explore towering dinosaurs, ancient civilizations, and fascinating exhibits that bring science and history to life.
Perfect for a family day out, visiting guests, or anyone curious about the natural world.
Package Includes:
4 General Admission Passes to the Field Museum, Chicago
Access to permanent exhibitions (excludes ticketed/special exhibits)
Estimated Value: $88
https://www.fieldmuseum.org/
(#11) Gia Mia
$10
Starting bid
Gia Mia – $25 Gift Card
Enjoy fresh, modern Italian at Gia Mia, where wood-fired pizzas, handcrafted pastas, and locally sourced ingredients come together for a delicious dining experience. Perfect for a date night or a casual dinner out!
Package Includes:
$25 Gift Card to Gia Mia
Valid at participating locations
https://www.giamiapizzabar.com/
Gia Mia – $25 Gift Card
Enjoy fresh, modern Italian at Gia Mia, where wood-fired pizzas, handcrafted pastas, and locally sourced ingredients come together for a delicious dining experience. Perfect for a date night or a casual dinner out!
Package Includes:
$25 Gift Card to Gia Mia
Valid at participating locations
https://www.giamiapizzabar.com/
(#12) Lou Malnati’s
$10
Starting bid
Lou Malnati’s – $25 Gift Card
Get a taste of true Chicago deep-dish with a $25 gift card to Lou Malnati’s! Whether you're dining in, picking up, or delivering, this legendary pizzeria never disappoints.
Package Includes:
$25 Gift Card to Lou Malnati’s
Valid at any location or online
https://www.loumalnatis.com/
Lou Malnati’s – $25 Gift Card
Get a taste of true Chicago deep-dish with a $25 gift card to Lou Malnati’s! Whether you're dining in, picking up, or delivering, this legendary pizzeria never disappoints.
Package Includes:
$25 Gift Card to Lou Malnati’s
Valid at any location or online
https://www.loumalnatis.com/
(#13) Golden Pipes Plumbing – Kitchen Drain Cleaning & Desc.
$200
Starting bid
Golden Pipes Plumbing – Kitchen Drain Cleaning & Descaling ($500 Value!)
Let the pros at Golden Pipes Plumbing work their magic with a FREE kitchen drain cleaning and descaling service, good for up to 50 feet of pipe! This premium service removes years of grease, grime, and buildup — restoring your kitchen plumbing to like-new condition.
It's like a spa day for your kitchen — and peace of mind for your home.
Package Includes:
Professional kitchen drain cleaning and descaling
Covers up to 50 feet of pipe
Before & after camera inspection video footage (yours to keep)
Provided by Golden Pipes Plumbing
Why You’ll Love It:
✔️ Improves drainage and water flow
✔️ Helps prevent future plumbing problems
✔️ Extends the life of your kitchen pipes
✔️ Trusted local service — licensed & professional
Estimated Value: $500
Expires 12/31/25
https://www.callgoldenpipes.com/
Golden Pipes Plumbing – Kitchen Drain Cleaning & Descaling ($500 Value!)
Let the pros at Golden Pipes Plumbing work their magic with a FREE kitchen drain cleaning and descaling service, good for up to 50 feet of pipe! This premium service removes years of grease, grime, and buildup — restoring your kitchen plumbing to like-new condition.
It's like a spa day for your kitchen — and peace of mind for your home.
Package Includes:
Professional kitchen drain cleaning and descaling
Covers up to 50 feet of pipe
Before & after camera inspection video footage (yours to keep)
Provided by Golden Pipes Plumbing
Why You’ll Love It:
✔️ Improves drainage and water flow
✔️ Helps prevent future plumbing problems
✔️ Extends the life of your kitchen pipes
✔️ Trusted local service — licensed & professional
Estimated Value: $500
Expires 12/31/25
https://www.callgoldenpipes.com/
(#14) ⚾ Kane County Cougars
$20
Starting bid
Kane County Cougars – 4 Reserved Seat Tickets for a 2025 Game
Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with FOUR (4) reserved seat tickets to a 2025 Kane County Cougars home game! The Cougars bring fun, affordable family entertainment with great baseball, kids' activities, and fireworks nights — all at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field.
Package Includes:
4 Reserved Seat Tickets for a 2025 regular season home game
Expires: September 1, 2025
Estimated Value: $60
Kane County Cougars – 4 Reserved Seat Tickets for a 2025 Game
Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with FOUR (4) reserved seat tickets to a 2025 Kane County Cougars home game! The Cougars bring fun, affordable family entertainment with great baseball, kids' activities, and fireworks nights — all at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field.
Package Includes:
4 Reserved Seat Tickets for a 2025 regular season home game
Expires: September 1, 2025
Estimated Value: $60
(#15) ✨ Kendra Scott – Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace
$30
Starting bid
✨ Kendra Scott – Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace (White Kyocera Opal)
Add a timeless touch of elegance to your jewelry collection with the bestselling Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace from Kendra Scott, featuring a stunning White Kyocera Opal stone. This delicate piece is perfect for layering or wearing on its own — a beautiful gift or personal treat!
Package Includes:
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
Gold chain with White Kyocera Opal
Brand new in original packaging- Kendra Scott Oak Brook
Estimated Value:$75
https://www.kendrascott.com/
✨ Kendra Scott – Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace (White Kyocera Opal)
Add a timeless touch of elegance to your jewelry collection with the bestselling Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace from Kendra Scott, featuring a stunning White Kyocera Opal stone. This delicate piece is perfect for layering or wearing on its own — a beautiful gift or personal treat!
Package Includes:
Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
Gold chain with White Kyocera Opal
Brand new in original packaging- Kendra Scott Oak Brook
Estimated Value:$75
https://www.kendrascott.com/
(#16) Kiddie Academy of Darien
$75
Starting bid
Kiddie Academy of Darien – $200 Toward Tuition
Invest in your child’s future with this generous offer from Kiddie Academy of Darien, IL! Apply this $200 tuition credit toward any of their high-quality early childhood education programs, where learning is fueled by curiosity, creativity, and care.
Perfect for new or enrolling families looking for a trusted educational environment for their little ones.
Package Includes:
$200 tuition credit at Kiddie Academy of Darien, IL
Expires: May 10, 2026
https://kiddieacademy.com/academies/darien/
Kiddie Academy of Darien – $200 Toward Tuition
Invest in your child’s future with this generous offer from Kiddie Academy of Darien, IL! Apply this $200 tuition credit toward any of their high-quality early childhood education programs, where learning is fueled by curiosity, creativity, and care.
Perfect for new or enrolling families looking for a trusted educational environment for their little ones.
Package Includes:
$200 tuition credit at Kiddie Academy of Darien, IL
Expires: May 10, 2026
https://kiddieacademy.com/academies/darien/
💆♀️ Levore Aesthetics Naperville – Custom Facial Experience
Treat yourself to a custom facial designed just for you at Levore Aesthetics in Naperville. Their skincare experts will analyze your skin and create a personalized experience that includes cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, and products tailored to your unique needs. It’s the ideal way to refresh, glow, and feel your best!
Package Includes:
One (1) Custom Facial at Levore Aesthetics, Naperville
Personalized skincare treatment with professional analysis
Value: $129
https://www.levoreaesthetics.com/
💆♀️ Levore Aesthetics Naperville – Custom Facial Experience
Treat yourself to a custom facial designed just for you at Levore Aesthetics in Naperville. Their skincare experts will analyze your skin and create a personalized experience that includes cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, and products tailored to your unique needs. It’s the ideal way to refresh, glow, and feel your best!
Package Includes:
One (1) Custom Facial at Levore Aesthetics, Naperville
Personalized skincare treatment with professional analysis
Value: $129
https://www.levoreaesthetics.com/
(#18) Loews Chicago Hotel – Two-Night Stay in Premium Accom.
$200
Starting bid
Loews Chicago Hotel – Two-Night Stay in Premium Accommodations.
Escape to the heart of downtown Chicago with a complimentary two-night stay in premium accommodations at the luxurious Loews Chicago Hotel! Just steps from Navy Pier, Millennium Park, and Michigan Avenue, this upscale hotel offers stylish comfort, spectacular city views, and impeccable service — perfect for a romantic getaway, city adventure, or relaxing retreat.
Package Includes:
Two-night stay for two in premium accommodations at Loews Chicago Hotel
Subject to availability; blackout dates may apply
Valid through May 15, 2026
Estimated Value: $600+
https://www.loewshotels.com
Loews Chicago Hotel – Two-Night Stay in Premium Accommodations.
Escape to the heart of downtown Chicago with a complimentary two-night stay in premium accommodations at the luxurious Loews Chicago Hotel! Just steps from Navy Pier, Millennium Park, and Michigan Avenue, this upscale hotel offers stylish comfort, spectacular city views, and impeccable service — perfect for a romantic getaway, city adventure, or relaxing retreat.
Package Includes:
Two-night stay for two in premium accommodations at Loews Chicago Hotel
Subject to availability; blackout dates may apply
Valid through May 15, 2026
Estimated Value: $600+
https://www.loewshotels.com
(#19) Luxury Haircare & Styling Gift Basket
$400
Starting bid
Luxury Haircare & Styling Gift Basket – Premium Collection
Description:
Pamper yourself or a loved one with this deluxe gift basket curated for beauty enthusiasts and haircare lovers. Featuring salon-quality products and premium styling tools, this set is perfect for achieving professional results at home. Beautifully arranged in a modern white basket and anchored by the brand-new Dyson Airwrap Complete Long, one of the most sought-after hair tools on the market.
🧖♀️ What's Included:
✨ Hair Tools:
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long (New in box)
Includes multiple attachments for curling, smoothing, volumizing, and drying — all without extreme heat.
✨ Haircare Products:
Redken Volume Injection Shampoo & Conditioner (33.8 oz each)
Salon-grade volumizing formula for fine or flat hair.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Shields hair from heat damage.
Virtue Healing Oil
Lightweight serum that adds shine and nourishment.
Malibu C Hard Water Remedy
Removes mineral buildup and restores hair vibrancy.
Scalp Massager Tool
Promotes circulation and enhances product absorption.
✨ Skincare & Fragrance Luxuries:
Maelys Get Peachy Scrub
Viktor & Rolf Bonbon Perfume
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Lancôme Absolue Scented Candle
Kenra #18 Shine Spray
It Cosmetics Luminizer
Buxom Plumping Lip Gloss
✨ Makeup & Body Care:
James Charles x Morphe Eyeshadow Palette
Tree Hut Boba Tea Body Scrub
EcoTools Brush Set
🎁 Bonus:
Assorted travel-size and sample products — perfect for trying new favorites or tossing in your travel bag!
Estimated Retail Value: $980
Donated by Lyndsey Buado
Luxury Haircare & Styling Gift Basket – Premium Collection
Description:
Pamper yourself or a loved one with this deluxe gift basket curated for beauty enthusiasts and haircare lovers. Featuring salon-quality products and premium styling tools, this set is perfect for achieving professional results at home. Beautifully arranged in a modern white basket and anchored by the brand-new Dyson Airwrap Complete Long, one of the most sought-after hair tools on the market.
🧖♀️ What's Included:
✨ Hair Tools:
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long (New in box)
Includes multiple attachments for curling, smoothing, volumizing, and drying — all without extreme heat.
✨ Haircare Products:
Redken Volume Injection Shampoo & Conditioner (33.8 oz each)
Salon-grade volumizing formula for fine or flat hair.
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Shields hair from heat damage.
Virtue Healing Oil
Lightweight serum that adds shine and nourishment.
Malibu C Hard Water Remedy
Removes mineral buildup and restores hair vibrancy.
Scalp Massager Tool
Promotes circulation and enhances product absorption.
✨ Skincare & Fragrance Luxuries:
Maelys Get Peachy Scrub
Viktor & Rolf Bonbon Perfume
Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Cologne
Lancôme Absolue Scented Candle
Kenra #18 Shine Spray
It Cosmetics Luminizer
Buxom Plumping Lip Gloss
✨ Makeup & Body Care:
James Charles x Morphe Eyeshadow Palette
Tree Hut Boba Tea Body Scrub
EcoTools Brush Set
🎁 Bonus:
Assorted travel-size and sample products — perfect for trying new favorites or tossing in your travel bag!
Estimated Retail Value: $980
Donated by Lyndsey Buado
(#20) Loews Chicago O’Hare – Luxury Overnight Stay for Two
$150
Starting bid
Loews Chicago O’Hare – Luxury Overnight Stay for Two.
Enjoy a stylish and relaxing escape with a complimentary one-night stay for two in a Luxury King Room at the elegant Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel. This package includes a delicious breakfast for two at The Ashburn, the hotel’s modern American restaurant, plus overnight parking for added convenience.
Perfect for a staycation, stylish airport layover, or a special night out!
Package Includes:
One (1) night stay in a Luxury King Room for two
Breakfast for two at The Ashburn
Overnight parking included
Expires: April 2026
Subject to availability; blackout dates may apply
Estimated Value: $350
Loews Chicago O’Hare – Luxury Overnight Stay for Two.
Enjoy a stylish and relaxing escape with a complimentary one-night stay for two in a Luxury King Room at the elegant Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel. This package includes a delicious breakfast for two at The Ashburn, the hotel’s modern American restaurant, plus overnight parking for added convenience.
Perfect for a staycation, stylish airport layover, or a special night out!
Package Includes:
One (1) night stay in a Luxury King Room for two
Breakfast for two at The Ashburn
Overnight parking included
Expires: April 2026
Subject to availability; blackout dates may apply
Estimated Value: $350
(#21) Mila Criala Photography Gift Certificate– $1,200 Value
$500
Starting bid
Mila Criala Photography Gift Certificate – $1,200 Value
This exclusive photography package includes:
$700 session fee
Creative consultation to plan shoot concept, style, and outfits
Photographer’s time and talent for a personalized photoshoot
Professional hair and makeup session
$500 print credit (covers two matted 5x7 portraits with digital copies; applicable toward prints, albums, digitals, and more)
No minimum purchase required. Additional images and packages available.
Ideal for family, maternity, senior, beauty/glam, or personal branding sessions.
Location: Naperville, IL
Studio Website: www.milacriala.com
Mila Criala Photography Gift Certificate – $1,200 Value
This exclusive photography package includes:
$700 session fee
Creative consultation to plan shoot concept, style, and outfits
Photographer’s time and talent for a personalized photoshoot
Professional hair and makeup session
$500 print credit (covers two matted 5x7 portraits with digital copies; applicable toward prints, albums, digitals, and more)
No minimum purchase required. Additional images and packages available.
Ideal for family, maternity, senior, beauty/glam, or personal branding sessions.
Location: Naperville, IL
Studio Website: www.milacriala.com
(#22) Moira Nolan Photography – Mini Photo Session
$90
Starting bid
📸 Moira Nolan Photography – Mini Photo Session (30 Minutes)
Capture life’s special moments with a 30-minute mini photo session by Moira Nolan Photography! This personalized session includes 20+ professionally edited, high-resolution images — perfect for family portraits, milestones, engagements, or seasonal photos.
Moira’s relaxed and natural approach ensures you’ll have fun while creating beautiful, lasting memories.
Package Includes:
30-minute photo session with Moira Nolan Photography
20+ high-resolution, professionally edited digital images
Travel included up to 15 miles from 60490 (additional travel fees apply beyond that)
Outdoor or on-location session
Expires: May 17, 2026
Estimated Value: $250
https://www.moiranolanphotography.com/
📸 Moira Nolan Photography – Mini Photo Session (30 Minutes)
Capture life’s special moments with a 30-minute mini photo session by Moira Nolan Photography! This personalized session includes 20+ professionally edited, high-resolution images — perfect for family portraits, milestones, engagements, or seasonal photos.
Moira’s relaxed and natural approach ensures you’ll have fun while creating beautiful, lasting memories.
Package Includes:
30-minute photo session with Moira Nolan Photography
20+ high-resolution, professionally edited digital images
Travel included up to 15 miles from 60490 (additional travel fees apply beyond that)
Outdoor or on-location session
Expires: May 17, 2026
Estimated Value: $250
https://www.moiranolanphotography.com/
(#23) On Par Sports Bar & Grill
$40
Starting bid
🍔🍻 On Par Sports Bar & Grill – $100 Gift Card
Located at Carriage Greens Country Club, Darien, IL
Enjoy great food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere at On Par Sports Bar & Grill, located inside Carriage Greens Country Club in Darien, IL! Whether you’re watching the big game, grabbing dinner with friends, or enjoying a night out, this $100 gift card will take your outing to the next level.
Package Includes:
$100 Gift Card to On Par Sports Bar & Grill
Located at Carriage Greens Country Club, Darien, IL
Valid for food, drinks, and in-house purchases
Value: $100
https://carriagegreens.com/on-par-sports-bar-grill/
🍔🍻 On Par Sports Bar & Grill – $100 Gift Card
Located at Carriage Greens Country Club, Darien, IL
Enjoy great food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere at On Par Sports Bar & Grill, located inside Carriage Greens Country Club in Darien, IL! Whether you’re watching the big game, grabbing dinner with friends, or enjoying a night out, this $100 gift card will take your outing to the next level.
Package Includes:
$100 Gift Card to On Par Sports Bar & Grill
Located at Carriage Greens Country Club, Darien, IL
Valid for food, drinks, and in-house purchases
Value: $100
https://carriagegreens.com/on-par-sports-bar-grill/
(#24) Out You Go! Downers Grove
$40
Starting bid
🐾 Out You Go! Downers Grove – $100 Gift Certificate & Dog Lover’s Gift Basket
Treat your furry friend (and yourself!) with this fun and thoughtful gift basket from Out You Go! Pet Care in Downers Grove. Perfect for pet parents, this package includes a $100 gift certificate toward pet sitting or dog walking services, plus a basket filled with goodies for both you and your pup!
Package Includes:
$100 Gift Certificate to Out You Go! – Downers Grove (pet care services)
2025 Dog-Themed Calendar
Wine Glass
Dog Treats
Assorted Dog Toys
Estimated Value: $130
🐾 Out You Go! Downers Grove – $100 Gift Certificate & Dog Lover’s Gift Basket
Treat your furry friend (and yourself!) with this fun and thoughtful gift basket from Out You Go! Pet Care in Downers Grove. Perfect for pet parents, this package includes a $100 gift certificate toward pet sitting or dog walking services, plus a basket filled with goodies for both you and your pup!
Package Includes:
$100 Gift Certificate to Out You Go! – Downers Grove (pet care services)
2025 Dog-Themed Calendar
Wine Glass
Dog Treats
Assorted Dog Toys
Estimated Value: $130
(#25) Ruffled Feathers Golf Club
$150
Starting bid
⛳ Ruffled Feathers Golf Club – Foursome of Golf
Enjoy an unforgettable round at the beautiful Ruffled Feathers Golf Club, one of Chicagoland’s premier public courses. This package includes a foursome of golf with greens fees, carts, and range balls — perfect for a weekday golf getaway with friends or colleagues.
Package Includes:
Golf for four (4) at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club
Includes greens fees, carts, and range balls
Valid Monday – Thursday only
Not valid on holidays
Expires: May 2026
Estimated Value: $400+
https://www.ruffledfeathersgc.com/
⛳ Ruffled Feathers Golf Club – Foursome of Golf
Enjoy an unforgettable round at the beautiful Ruffled Feathers Golf Club, one of Chicagoland’s premier public courses. This package includes a foursome of golf with greens fees, carts, and range balls — perfect for a weekday golf getaway with friends or colleagues.
Package Includes:
Golf for four (4) at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club
Includes greens fees, carts, and range balls
Valid Monday – Thursday only
Not valid on holidays
Expires: May 2026
Estimated Value: $400+
https://www.ruffledfeathersgc.com/
(#26) Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park
$60
Starting bid
🎅🎢 Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park – 4 Admission Tickets
Make magical memories with FOUR (4) admission tickets to Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park in East Dundee, IL! Enjoy a full day of rides, attractions, animal encounters, and water park fun — perfect for families looking for summer adventure and holiday-themed charm.
Package Includes:
4 General Admission Tickets to Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park
Valid during the 2025 operating season
Estimated Value: $160
Check santasvillagedundee.com for calendar and park hours
🎅🎢 Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park – 4 Admission Tickets
Make magical memories with FOUR (4) admission tickets to Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park in East Dundee, IL! Enjoy a full day of rides, attractions, animal encounters, and water park fun — perfect for families looking for summer adventure and holiday-themed charm.
Package Includes:
4 General Admission Tickets to Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park
Valid during the 2025 operating season
Estimated Value: $160
Check santasvillagedundee.com for calendar and park hours
(#27) Sotelo Beauty Space
$30
Starting bid
💇♀️☕ Sotelo Beauty Space – $100 Gift Certificate
Downers Grove, IL
Treat yourself to a luxury experience at Sotelo Beauty Space in Downers Grove with a $100 gift certificate for hair and beauty services. Whether it’s a fresh cut, color, or styling, this certificate is valid for services with Nina, Sebastian, or Ilse. Plus, enjoy a delicious coffee or espresso from Arcadia Coffee, located inside the salon, while you unwind!
Package Includes:
$100 Gift Certificate to Sotelo Beauty Space
*Valid for services with Nina, Sebastian, or Ilse only*
Enjoy a drink from Arcadia Coffee, located inside the salon
Located in Downers Grove, IL
Estimated Value: $100
💇♀️☕ Sotelo Beauty Space – $100 Gift Certificate
Downers Grove, IL
Treat yourself to a luxury experience at Sotelo Beauty Space in Downers Grove with a $100 gift certificate for hair and beauty services. Whether it’s a fresh cut, color, or styling, this certificate is valid for services with Nina, Sebastian, or Ilse. Plus, enjoy a delicious coffee or espresso from Arcadia Coffee, located inside the salon, while you unwind!
Package Includes:
$100 Gift Certificate to Sotelo Beauty Space
*Valid for services with Nina, Sebastian, or Ilse only*
Enjoy a drink from Arcadia Coffee, located inside the salon
Located in Downers Grove, IL
Estimated Value: $100
(#28) Two Bostons – Puppy Treat Basket & Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
🐶🍦 Two Bostons – Puppy Treat Basket & Gift Card
From the Burr Ridge Location
Spoil your pup with this tail-wagging gift basket from Two Bostons in Burr Ridge! Featuring three large (20oz) Puppy Kisses frozen yogurt treats and a $7 gift card, this package is perfect for any pet lover looking to treat their furry friend to something special.
Package Includes:
3 Large (20oz) Puppy Kisses frozen yogurt dog treats
$7 Gift Card to Two Bostons – Burr Ridge
Estimated Value: $45
🐶🍦 Two Bostons – Puppy Treat Basket & Gift Card
From the Burr Ridge Location
Spoil your pup with this tail-wagging gift basket from Two Bostons in Burr Ridge! Featuring three large (20oz) Puppy Kisses frozen yogurt treats and a $7 gift card, this package is perfect for any pet lover looking to treat their furry friend to something special.
Package Includes:
3 Large (20oz) Puppy Kisses frozen yogurt dog treats
$7 Gift Card to Two Bostons – Burr Ridge
Estimated Value: $45
(#29) Yoga by Degrees - Free Month of Yoga
$79
Starting bid
🧘 Yoga by Degrees – Free Month of Yoga -
Find your flow and recharge your body and mind with one free month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees! Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, enjoy access to a variety of hot and non-heated classes in a welcoming, studio setting.
Package Includes:
One (1) month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees
Valid at all Yoga by Degrees locations
Certificate must be activated by 12/31/2025
Free month begins on the first class attended and runs for 30 consecutive days
Estimated Value: $260
🧘 Yoga by Degrees – Free Month of Yoga -
Find your flow and recharge your body and mind with one free month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees! Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, enjoy access to a variety of hot and non-heated classes in a welcoming, studio setting.
Package Includes:
One (1) month of unlimited yoga at Yoga by Degrees
Valid at all Yoga by Degrees locations
Certificate must be activated by 12/31/2025
Free month begins on the first class attended and runs for 30 consecutive days
Estimated Value: $260
(#30) WhoaZone at Whihala Beach 2025 Family Pack (4 Tickets)
$29
Starting bid
Get ready to bounce, climb, slide, and splash with this exciting family adventure at WhoaZone at Whihala Beach! This floating water park is packed with fun challenges and obstacles for all ages. This Family Pack includes 4 Single Splash Tickets – each good for a 45-minute session on the inflatable aqua park. It's the perfect way to spend a summer day with the kids!
- - DETAILS - -
Includes 4 Single Splash tickets
Valid for Summer 2025 season (expires August 17, 2025)
10-minute orientation + 50-minute session on the water
Life jackets provided and required
Great for kids and adults (must be 7+ and over 45"; capable swimmers only)
Retail: $92
Location: Whihala Beach, Whiting, IN. Website: www.whoazone.com
- - FIne Print - -
Must book in advance at https://whoa.zone/whiting/
Must sign the online waiver before arrival
Can be used by 1–4 guests during one visit in 2025 (cannot be split)
Offer not valid with other promo codes or discounts
Credit card only for metered parking at Whihala Beach
Get ready to bounce, climb, slide, and splash with this exciting family adventure at WhoaZone at Whihala Beach! This floating water park is packed with fun challenges and obstacles for all ages. This Family Pack includes 4 Single Splash Tickets – each good for a 45-minute session on the inflatable aqua park. It's the perfect way to spend a summer day with the kids!
- - DETAILS - -
Includes 4 Single Splash tickets
Valid for Summer 2025 season (expires August 17, 2025)
10-minute orientation + 50-minute session on the water
Life jackets provided and required
Great for kids and adults (must be 7+ and over 45"; capable swimmers only)
Retail: $92
Location: Whihala Beach, Whiting, IN. Website: www.whoazone.com
- - FIne Print - -
Must book in advance at https://whoa.zone/whiting/
Must sign the online waiver before arrival
Can be used by 1–4 guests during one visit in 2025 (cannot be split)
Offer not valid with other promo codes or discounts
Credit card only for metered parking at Whihala Beach
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!