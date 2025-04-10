DeLeon Par-Tee for Charity Golf Tourney Payments 2025

5601 S Alameda St

Corpus Christi, TX 78412, USA

Team Sponsorship for 4 players
$500
Team of 4 - Scramble
Individual Team Participant Payment
$125
Part of 4 man team- Individual payment
Team Package deal for 16 Mulligans and Tiger Drive
$100
Individual Mulligans (max 4 per player)
$10
Team Tiger Drive
$20
