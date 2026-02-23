Delivering Hope - The UNL Hope Venture Club Spring Fundraiser

About this event
Join us for music (UNL Boots and Cats A Cappella Group), treats, games, trivia, bouquet making, and raffles! One free raffle ticket with entry!
Can you imagine not being allowed into the hospital to deliver your baby because you were not able to afford the $7 worth of basic supplies they require you to bring? For $7, a Mama Kit comes full of all the supplies mamas in Uganda need to ensure a safe delivery, which keeps them and the baby safe.
Students, please still select this for planning purposes!
UNL college students get into this event for free! We truly appreciate any donations while you are at our event, it helps our cause so much! Please present your N-Card upon entering!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!