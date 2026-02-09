Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

Jewel of Mexico

Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860.

Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.

Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.





Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

Unwind in an elegant master room in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán

Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment

Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf

Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars

Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony

Terms & Conditions:

Jewel of Mexico - allows up to 2 adults and 2 children under 12

Terms and Conditions Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel. Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks. Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old. Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary. Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.



https://luxgive.com/experience/jewel-of-mexico