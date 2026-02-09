Hosted by

Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

317 E 4th St, Dell Rapids, SD 57022, USA

Jewel of Mexico item
Jewel of Mexico item
Jewel of Mexico item
Jewel of Mexico
$1,400

Starting bid

Jewel of Mexico

Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860.

Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.

Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.


Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

  • Unwind in an elegant master room in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán
  • Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment
  • Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf
  • Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars
  • Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony

Terms & Conditions:

  • Jewel of Mexico - allows up to 2 adults and 2 children under 12
    • Terms and Conditions
      • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
      • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
      • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
      • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
      • An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
      • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
      • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

https://luxgive.com/experience/jewel-of-mexico

Las Vegas Lights item
Las Vegas Lights item
Las Vegas Lights item
Las Vegas Lights
$1,500

Starting bid

Las Vegas Lights

Get lucky in Las Vegas with a getaway to your choice of luxury resort minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

Choose from a selection of top-rated Hilton or Wyndham hotels boasting spacious suites and world-class amenities.

Stay in the heart of the action with a sought-after location near the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and more.


Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.

  • Make yourself at home in an inviting standard room
  • Hit the jackpot with an array of amenities including resort restaurants and shopping
  • Unwind with resort pools and on-site spas
  • Experience the best of Vegas with the Strip and iconic venues minutes away

Terms & Conditions:

  • Las Vegas Lights - allows up to 2 adults and 2 children under 12
    • Terms and Conditions
      • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
      • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
      • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
      • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
      • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
      • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.

https://luxgive.com/experience/las-vegas-lights

Pizza Oven Package item
Pizza Oven Package
$85

Starting bid

Pizza Oven Package

Features: 13" gas TableTop Oven, Pizza Peel, Pizza Stone & Slicer - $140 VALUE

Push The Button item
Push The Button
$100

Starting bid

Push the button

Features: be the detonator of a controlled Quarry Explosion - $PRICELESS

*COMING SOON!
$50

Starting bid

COMING SOON

Cop Ride To School item
Cop Ride To School
$50

Starting bid

Cop Ride to School

Features: Get a ride with a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy for 1st Day of School - $priceless

Cop Ride-A-Long *Adult item
Cop Ride-A-Long *Adult
$50

Starting bid

Cop Ride-A-long

Features: Get a ride with a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy - Adult - $priceless

*subject to eligibility

Fire Truck Ride-A-Long item
Fire Truck Ride-A-Long
$50

Starting bid

Firetruck Ride-A-long

Features: Get a ride on a fire Truck from the Dell rapids Fire & Rescue Firefighters & EmS - $Priceless

Custom T-Shirt item
Custom T-Shirt
$15

Starting bid

Custom t-shirt

Features: Get a custom designed shirt to your liking including 1 side design - $35 Value

Custom T-Shirt (Copy) item
Custom T-Shirt (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Custom t-shirt

Features: Get a custom designed shirt to your liking including 1 side design - $35 Value

Meat Bundle item
Meat Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Meat Bundle

Features: An Assortment of County Fairs Finest Meats - $100 Value

Duck Race Starter item
Duck Race Starter
$100

Starting bid

Duck race Starter

Features: Be the Official Quarry Days Duck Race Starter using provided Air horn - $PRiceless

Podcast Feature item
Podcast Feature
$150

Starting bid

Podcast Spotlight

Features: Get a Featured Podcast for your business or organization - $250+ Value

Pinz Custom Office Catering Package item
Pinz Custom Office Catering Package
$100

Starting bid

Office Catering Package

Features: Custom catering Package for upto 12 people. *Some exclusions apply. Can upgrade to more people for Add’l Charge. - $300 Value

Spotlight & Grill Asc. Pack item
Spotlight & Grill Asc. Pack
$25

Starting bid

Spotlight & Grill Asc. Pack

Features: (1) 500 Lumen Dorcy RcHGBL Spotlight & (1) 3 Peice PitBoss Grill Asc. Set - $70+ Value

Vehicle Detailing Package item
Vehicle Detailing Package
$25

Starting bid

Detailing Package

Features: (1) $50 Gift Certificate, (1) Wash bucket, Koozies & Bottle Openers -

$50+ Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!