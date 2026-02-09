Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860.
Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.
Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay.
Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.
Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Get lucky in Las Vegas with a getaway to your choice of luxury resort minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Choose from a selection of top-rated Hilton or Wyndham hotels boasting spacious suites and world-class amenities.
Stay in the heart of the action with a sought-after location near the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and more.
Your Las Vegas experience includes 5 nights for 2 adults and 2 children in a beautiful standard room in a luxurious Las Vegas resort.
Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Pizza Oven Package
Features: 13" gas TableTop Oven, Pizza Peel, Pizza Stone & Slicer - $140 VALUE
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Push the button
Features: be the detonator of a controlled Quarry Explosion - $PRICELESS
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COMING SOON
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Cop Ride to School
Features: Get a ride with a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy for 1st Day of School - $priceless
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Cop Ride-A-long
Features: Get a ride with a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy - Adult - $priceless
*subject to eligibility
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Firetruck Ride-A-long
Features: Get a ride on a fire Truck from the Dell rapids Fire & Rescue Firefighters & EmS - $Priceless
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Custom t-shirt
Features: Get a custom designed shirt to your liking including 1 side design - $35 Value
Starting bid
Custom t-shirt
Features: Get a custom designed shirt to your liking including 1 side design - $35 Value
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Meat Bundle
Features: An Assortment of County Fairs Finest Meats - $100 Value
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Duck race Starter
Features: Be the Official Quarry Days Duck Race Starter using provided Air horn - $PRiceless
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Podcast Spotlight
Features: Get a Featured Podcast for your business or organization - $250+ Value
Starting bid
Office Catering Package
Features: Custom catering Package for upto 12 people. *Some exclusions apply. Can upgrade to more people for Add’l Charge. - $300 Value
Starting bid
Spotlight & Grill Asc. Pack
Features: (1) 500 Lumen Dorcy RcHGBL Spotlight & (1) 3 Peice PitBoss Grill Asc. Set - $70+ Value
Starting bid
Detailing Package
Features: (1) $50 Gift Certificate, (1) Wash bucket, Koozies & Bottle Openers -
$50+ Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!