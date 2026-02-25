Delmarva Warriors Eastern Shore Classic Silent Auction

In the heart of Bethany Beach, the Addy Sea stands as a time-honored treasure and one of the area's original homes. Now reimagined as an age 21 and over tranquil coastal retreat, this Historic Oceanfront Inn blends modern comforts with timeless charm. The Guest House boasts coastal-inspired rooms, while the historic main house is rich with echoes of the past, all just a few sandy steps from the Atlantic Ocean.