Delmarva Warriors Hockey

Delmarva Warriors Eastern Shore Classic Silent Auction

10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601, USA

One night stay at Addy Sea Historic Oceanfront Inn item
$50

In the heart of Bethany Beach, the Addy Sea stands as a time-honored treasure and one of the area's original homes. Now reimagined as an age 21 and over tranquil coastal retreat, this Historic Oceanfront Inn blends modern comforts with timeless charm. The Guest House boasts coastal-inspired rooms, while the historic main house is rich with echoes of the past, all just a few sandy steps from the Atlantic Ocean. 

Hershey Bears 2024-2025 Team Autographed Chocolate Jersey
$50

Hershey Bears 2024-2025 Team Autographed Jersey item
$50

Hershey Bears Chocolate jersey team signed by the 2024-2025 team.


Metal Military Wall Art item
$15

