Delphi Rise Silent Auction

Cozy At Home Gift Basket
$50

Ugg Blanket, $50 Barnes and Noble Gift Card, Wine, Coffee Stroopwaffels, 4 Flavored Cocoa Mixes, 2 Decorative Mugs, Candle

Coffee & Book Lover Gift Basket
$25

$25 Bookeater Gift-Card, The Nature Fix, Floral Paradise Journal, Bookeater Tote Bag, Coffee Mug, Hand-Poured Soy Candle

Movie Night Gift Basket
$25

$25 Movies Gift-card, $25 Cheesy Eddies Gift-card, $25 Movies 10 Gift-card, Microwavable Popcorn, Peanuts, Milk Duds, M&Ms, Junior Mints, Sour Bite Crawlers

Pamper Spa Gift Basket
$25

Exfoliating Glove, Foot Scraper, Candle, Spa Headband & Cuffs Set, Lip Mask, Face Mask, Under Eye Mask, Fuzzy Socks, Face Exfoliator, Derma Roller, Hand & Nail Gloves, Whipped Body Polish, Revitalizing Body Massager, Salt Bath Soak

Glitz & Glam Gift Basket
$50

Custom Jewelry by Designs by TDO, Decorative Sand Timer, Velvet Pumpkin Candle, Scented Bath Bombs, Decorative Mirror

