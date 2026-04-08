Delphiland Spring Fling

Hosted by
About this event
Admission to Delphiland for a day of fun and unforgettable memories.
Tiara & wand set + Treat + Face paint ( DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY)
Mickey/Minnie ears(personalized) + Light-up wand + pizza + drink (DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY)
Mickey/Minnie ears(personalized) + Wand + Face Paint + Treat + Pizza + Drink (DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY)
Mickey or Minnie? Please notify your child's teacher your choice + name on ears!
Water, lemonade or Sparkling Water
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!