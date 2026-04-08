Delphi Academy of Los Angeles

Hosted by

Delphi Academy of Los Angeles

About this event

Delphiland Spring Fling

11341 Brainard Ave

Lake View Terrace, CA 91342, USA

Delphiland
$20

Admission to Delphiland for a day of fun and unforgettable memories.

Princess Experience
$15

Tiara & wand set + Treat + Face paint ( DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY)

Delphiland Meal Deal
$20

Mickey/Minnie ears(personalized) + Light-up wand + pizza + drink (DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY)

Ultimate Magic Experience
$26

Mickey/Minnie ears(personalized) + Wand + Face Paint + Treat + Pizza + Drink (DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY)

Mickey/Minnie Ears (personalized)
$10

Mickey or Minnie? Please notify your child's teacher your choice + name on ears!

Tiara & Wand Set
$8
Light-Up Wand
$5
Popcorn
$3
Pizza
$3
Drink
$3

Water, lemonade or Sparkling Water

Cotton Candy
$3
Snow Cone
$3
Photo Booth
$8
Caramel apples
$8
Face paint
$5
Add a donation for Delphi Academy of Los Angeles

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