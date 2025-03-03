Delta Baseball and Softball Club of Indianola Spring Raffle
Weather Pod
$15
2 person XL weather pod for those cold and frigid days at the ball field.
A $200 value with tickets sold for $15 each.
1/4 Cow - Donated by Dr. Kevin & Shelley Peterson Family
$15
This is for a quarter of a processed cow. We will draw 2 winners; each receiving a 1/4 cow.
Stock that freezer with fresh meat. $900 Value. Winner is responsible for picking up 1/4 cow.
VIP 4Pack Lonestar - Donated by AHC Trucking & Hayes Family
$15
A $220 value with tickets sold for $15 a piece. Subject to terms of ticket distributor.
4-Pack VIP Tickets to Lonestar Friday, July 25th at the Warren County Fair.
Amazon Gift Card - $200 - Direct Credit to Player
$15
Summer time barbeques, hangouts and pool time is just about to begin!
This simple prize is perfect for all things you can find to spend it on whether it's that new bat bag, new swimsuits and beach towels for the kids, summer home decor, the latest Alexa devices or buy the food for the 4th for July part. A $200 value!
