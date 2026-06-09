Offered by

Norfolk Plymouth County Area Alumnae Chapter

About this shop

Beachside Bytes Menu

Family Beach Box item
Family Beach Box
$45

2 signature options, 2 fruit cups, 2 chips, 1 cookie bag, 2 drinks


Chef Curated• Fresh • Artisan • Grab & Go

Pre-orders Required…Pick-up at Beach…No Sales on the Beach

Ingredient list

Vineyard Herby Lemon Turkey 

Oven-roasted turkey, baby arugula, lemon mayo with mint, dill and cilantro on sourdough bread.


Coastal Chicken Salad Croissant — 

House chicken salad with celery and grapes on a buttery croissant with lettuce.


Vineyard Breeze Salad — 

Butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shredded carrots, raspberry vinaigrette


Beach Day Special
$25

1 Signature Sandwich or Salad, Chips, Cookie Bag, Drink

Beach Day Fundraiser Menu

Chef Curated• Fresh • Artisan • Grab & Go


Pre-orders Required…Pick-up at Beach…No Sales on the Beach

Ingredient list

Vineyard Herby Lemon Turkey 

Oven-roasted turkey, baby arugula, lemon mayo with mint, dill and cilantro on sourdough bread.


Coastal Chicken Salad Croissant — 

House chicken salad with celery and grapes on a buttery croissant with lettuce.


Vineyard Breeze Salad — 

Butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shredded carrots, raspberry vinaigrette


Vineyard Herby Lemon Turkey
$13

Oven-roasted turkey, baby arugula, lemon mayo with mint, dill and cilantro on sourdough bread.

0
Coastal Chicken Salad Croissant
$14

House chicken salad with celery and grapes on a buttery croissant with lettuce.

0
Vineyard Breeze Salad
$13

Butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shredded carrots, raspberry vinaigrette

0
Kids Beach Snack Box
$15

Fruit cup, goldfish & pretzels, cheese stick, fruit snacks and a juice box

0
Pasta Salad
$7
0
Fruit Cup or Cookies (3)
$6
Brownie or Beach Trail Mix
$5
Drinks
$5
Juice Box
$3
0
Water
$4
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!