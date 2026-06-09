Beachside Bytes Menu

About this shop
2 signature options, 2 fruit cups, 2 chips, 1 cookie bag, 2 drinks
Chef Curated• Fresh • Artisan • Grab & Go
Pre-orders Required…Pick-up at Beach…No Sales on the Beach
Ingredient list
Vineyard Herby Lemon Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey, baby arugula, lemon mayo with mint, dill and cilantro on sourdough bread.
Coastal Chicken Salad Croissant —
House chicken salad with celery and grapes on a buttery croissant with lettuce.
Vineyard Breeze Salad —
Butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shredded carrots, raspberry vinaigrette
1 Signature Sandwich or Salad, Chips, Cookie Bag, Drink
Beach Day Fundraiser Menu
Chef Curated• Fresh • Artisan • Grab & Go
Pre-orders Required…Pick-up at Beach…No Sales on the Beach
Ingredient list
Vineyard Herby Lemon Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey, baby arugula, lemon mayo with mint, dill and cilantro on sourdough bread.
Coastal Chicken Salad Croissant —
House chicken salad with celery and grapes on a buttery croissant with lettuce.
Vineyard Breeze Salad —
Butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shredded carrots, raspberry vinaigrette
Oven-roasted turkey, baby arugula, lemon mayo with mint, dill and cilantro on sourdough bread.
House chicken salad with celery and grapes on a buttery croissant with lettuce.
Butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shredded carrots, raspberry vinaigrette
Fruit cup, goldfish & pretzels, cheese stick, fruit snacks and a juice box
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!