Beachside Bytes Menu

2 signature options, 2 fruit cups, 2 chips, 1 cookie bag, 2 drinks





Chef Curated• Fresh • Artisan • Grab & Go

Pre-orders Required…Pick-up at Beach…No Sales on the Beach

Ingredient list

Vineyard Herby Lemon Turkey

Oven-roasted turkey, baby arugula, lemon mayo with mint, dill and cilantro on sourdough bread.





Coastal Chicken Salad Croissant —

House chicken salad with celery and grapes on a buttery croissant with lettuce.





Vineyard Breeze Salad —

Butter lettuce, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, shredded carrots, raspberry vinaigrette



