Delta Beta Sigma -Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s Scholarship Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Signed Print of Wildflower donated by artist Teresa Brown.
Starting bid
Original 16 x 12 Painting by Sigma Girl
Starting bid
Private in-person or virtual paint party for 10 with Sigma Girl, LLC. In-person paint party is limited to a 30 mile radius from Chesapeake, VA. Valued at $700
Starting bid
Titled: “From Coffee to Corks” contains coffee mug, ground coffee, wine glass, a 2022 Oak Farm Vineyards Tievoli Red Blend, fig spread, apricot orange honey spread, cheddar cheese spread, 2 types of salami, peanuts, olive oil crostinis, sesame sticks
Starting bid
Titled “Unwind & Uncork” contains a a bottle of California - Sonoma County - Blindfold Blanc de Noir White Pinot Noir white wine is an elegant California wine with notes of citrus, white flower, white peach, and a hint of cranberry. Blindfold: Awaken the Senses, 4 bath bombs, six shower steamers, a peppermint & eucalyptus candle, shea butter lotion, Bath &Body Works Coco Paradise lotion and fragrance mist, wine glass, water resistant shower speaker, eye mask, wine socks, massage roller stick, face mask, bath soak, steam eye mask, key chain bracelet, and a blanket!
Starting bid
Original 16x 20 Zeta Phi Beta Painting by Sigma Girl
Starting bid
Starting bid
Brand new jacket with Tags. Valued at $200
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