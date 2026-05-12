Delta Beta Sigma -Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s Scholarship Silent Auction

Titled “Unwind & Uncork” contains a a bottle of California - Sonoma County - Blindfold Blanc de Noir White Pinot Noir white wine is an elegant California wine with notes of citrus, white flower, white peach, and a hint of cranberry. Blindfold: Awaken the Senses, 4 bath bombs, six shower steamers, a peppermint & eucalyptus candle, shea butter lotion, Bath &Body Works Coco Paradise lotion and fragrance mist, wine glass, water resistant shower speaker, eye mask, wine socks, massage roller stick, face mask, bath soak, steam eye mask, key chain bracelet, and a blanket!