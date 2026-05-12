Delta Beta Sigma Norfolk Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
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Delta Beta Sigma Norfolk Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

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Delta Beta Sigma Norfolk Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

About this event

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Delta Beta Sigma -Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s Scholarship Silent Auction

11x14 Signed Print- "Wildflower" item
11x14 Signed Print- "Wildflower"
$10

Starting bid

Signed Print of Wildflower donated by artist Teresa Brown.

Lady of SGRho item
Lady of SGRho
$10

Starting bid

Original 16 x 12 Painting by Sigma Girl

Private Paint & Sip Experience for 10 item
Private Paint & Sip Experience for 10
$25

Starting bid

Private in-person or virtual paint party for 10 with Sigma Girl, LLC. In-person paint party is limited to a 30 mile radius from Chesapeake, VA. Valued at $700

From Coffee to Corks item
From Coffee to Corks
$10

Starting bid

Titled: “From Coffee to Corks” contains coffee mug, ground coffee, wine glass, a 2022 Oak Farm Vineyards Tievoli Red Blend, fig spread, apricot orange honey spread, cheddar cheese spread, 2 types of salami, peanuts, olive oil crostinis, sesame sticks


Unwind & Uncork item
Unwind & Uncork
$10

Starting bid

Titled “Unwind & Uncork” contains a a bottle of California - Sonoma County - Blindfold Blanc de Noir White Pinot Noir white wine is an elegant California wine with notes of citrus, white flower, white peach, and a hint of cranberry. Blindfold: Awaken the Senses, 4 bath bombs, six shower steamers, a peppermint & eucalyptus candle, shea butter lotion, Bath &Body Works Coco Paradise lotion and fragrance mist, wine glass, water resistant shower speaker, eye mask, wine socks, massage roller stick, face mask, bath soak, steam eye mask, key chain bracelet, and a blanket!

Zeta Woman item
Zeta Woman
$10

Starting bid

Original 16x 20 Zeta Phi Beta Painting by Sigma Girl

SGRho cape
$10

Starting bid

Sigma Gamma Rho Crop Jacket-SIze 3X item
Sigma Gamma Rho Crop Jacket-SIze 3X
$20

Starting bid

Brand new jacket with Tags. Valued at $200

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