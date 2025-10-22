Delta Center PTO

Delta Center PTO

Delta Center 2025-26 School Year Popcorn Days

305 S Canal Rd

Lansing, MI 48917, USA

Popcorn Day Pass
$10

Treat your student to fresh, delicious popcorn on 10 scheduled Popcorn Days for the rest of the school year!


$10 = 1 bag per Popcorn Day
Covers all remaining Popcorn Days this year
✅ No need to send money each time – one-time payment!


🎉 Want to share the popcorn love?
If you’d like to purchase an extra Popcorn Pass for a student who may not otherwise be able to participate, we welcome and appreciate your generosity! 💛


Use these fun fields so we know it’s a donation:

  • First Name: Pop
  • Last Name: Corn
  • Grade: N/A
  • Teacher: Popcorn Sponsor

We’ll make sure your gift goes to a deserving student. Thank you for popping in to help! 🍿💛


Note: Each pass is non-transferable and valid for one student only.

