Delta Center 2025-26 School Year Popcorn Days

Treat your student to fresh, delicious popcorn on 10 scheduled Popcorn Days for the rest of the school year!





✅ $10 = 1 bag per Popcorn Day

✅ Covers all remaining Popcorn Days this year

✅ No need to send money each time – one-time payment!





🎉 Want to share the popcorn love?

If you’d like to purchase an extra Popcorn Pass for a student who may not otherwise be able to participate, we welcome and appreciate your generosity! 💛





Use these fun fields so we know it’s a donation:

First Name: Pop

Last Name: Corn

Grade: N/A

Teacher: Popcorn Sponsor

We’ll make sure your gift goes to a deserving student. Thank you for popping in to help! 🍿💛





Note: Each pass is non-transferable and valid for one student only.