Delta Center 2025-26 School Year Popcorn Days

Hosted by
About this event
Treat your student to fresh, delicious popcorn on 10 scheduled Popcorn Days for the rest of the school year!
✅ $10 = 1 bag per Popcorn Day
✅ Covers all remaining Popcorn Days this year
✅ No need to send money each time – one-time payment!
🎉 Want to share the popcorn love?
If you’d like to purchase an extra Popcorn Pass for a student who may not otherwise be able to participate, we welcome and appreciate your generosity! 💛
Use these fun fields so we know it’s a donation:
We’ll make sure your gift goes to a deserving student. Thank you for popping in to help! 🍿💛
Note: Each pass is non-transferable and valid for one student only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!