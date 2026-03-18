Delta Chapter’s 35th Anniversary Weekend Events

About this event
Date: Friday, April 17, 2026
Time: 6:30 - 8:30 PM
Cost: $ Read description (optional)
Location: The Graduate Student Lounge, 92 Thayer Street (Brown University)
Capacity: 70 | Open to all Hermanas.
Event Type: Brown University. Must complete Brown registration for access. Form to follow - Please check your email.
Dress Code: Professional
Facilitators: Katherine, Jenn and Rosanna | 401-829-2976
Description: A curated "reading party" experience that balances the focus of deep reading with the joy of community. Transition between immersive, music-backed reading blocks and lively, guided conversation.
This event will have alcoholic drinks and other refreshments available for purchase.
REMINDER: No Paraphernalia for this event if you intend to consume alcohol.
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 8:00 am - 10 am
Cost: $ For SLU T-shirt (optional)
Location:
Leviton Dual Language School
Spring Beautification Project
65 Greenwich St.
Providence, RI 02907
Capacity: 7 | Open to all Hermanas
Event Type: Community Service
Dress Code: Comfortable clothes you don’t mind getting dirty
Facilitators: Carol | 401-243-5859
Description: Join us as we come together to refresh and revitalize the front of Leviton Dual Language School! This spring beautification project is all about creating a warm, welcoming entrance for our students, families, and the surrounding community.
We’re calling on volunteers to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty—help clear out planting beds, remove debris, and prepare the space for new life. Together, we’ll add greenery to our community garden that can be enjoyed by our neighbors throughout the summer months, even while school is out of session.
Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just willing to lend a hand, your time and energy will make a lasting impact. Let’s work side by side to create a space that reflects the pride and spirit of our school community!
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 8:00 am - 10 am
Cost: $ For SLU T-shirt (optional)
Location:
McKenna Center Spring Refresh
115 Illinois St.
Central Falls, RI 02863
Capacity: 15 | Open to all Hermanas
Dress Code: Comfortable
Event Type: Community Service
Facilitators: Carol | 401-243-5859
Description: Join us in supporting the McKenna Center, a vital hub for Central Falls family resources and community support. We’re looking for volunteers to help refresh and organize key spaces so the center can better serve families in need.
Volunteers will assist with sorting donated clothing into organized bins, re-cleaning and arranging canned goods in the food pantry, and planting flowers to brighten the space and create a more welcoming environment.
Whether you can help organize, clean, or plant, your time and effort will make a meaningful difference for the families who rely on the McKenna Center. Come ready to pitch in and be part of a day dedicated to care, connection, and community!
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Cost: $0
Location: Full Radiance Yoga, 112 Douglas Ave, Suite #101, Providence, RI 02908
Capacity: 20 | Open to all Hermanas
Event Type: Wellness & Sisterhood
Dress Code: Gym / Comfortable
Facilitators: Liliana | 718-791-5507
Description: This is a light-hearted, beginner-friendly class. The pace is slow enough that you can feel what's happening in your body and notice the small things, like where the breath lands and how the body responds. We start close to the floor, with some more active work in the middle, before winding back down into a well-supported shavasana. Props are woven throughout as part of how we pay attention and show ourselves kindness. Mats and props such as yoga blocks and straps will be provided.
Participants should bring water and wear clothing that allows for sitting, lying, and moving with comfort and ease.
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM (served promptly)
Price: $55 per person at the door
(price does not include alcoholic beverages. Tips appreciated)
Location: Opa Restaurant: 230 Atwells Avenue, Providence RI 0290.
Parking: Street parking available. Complimentary valet is available - Tips appreciated
Capacity: 40 | Open to all Hermanas +1 (21+)
Event Type: Dinner
RSVP is required: Please RSVP to confirm your attendance by Friday, April 10th, 2026
Dress Code: Semi Casual
Facilitator: Hlee | 401-808-0575
Description: Join us for an intimate and vibrant evening at our Hermana Dinner Gathering—a special night created to bring our sisterhood together over incredible food, meaningful conversation, and unforgettable energy. Set in the warm and inviting atmosphere of Opa Restaurant, guests will enjoy a curated dining experience featuring traditional Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine.
This is more than just a dinner—it’s a beautiful opportunity to reconnect and truly enjoy each other’s company. In the midst of our busy lives, moments like this are rare. Think of it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pause, be present, laugh freely, and create lasting memories together.
And Hermanas—get dressed up, bring your energy, and come ready to shine—because this is the night to feel beautiful, celebrate one another, and make the most of a truly special evening together✨💃🏻
Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
Time: 11 am - 4 pm
Price: $0
Location: Sol’s house: 8 Ivy Drive, Coventry RI 02818
Capacity: N/A : Open to all Hermanas and family. RSVP required to accommodate food.
Event Type: BBQ gathering
Dress Code: N/A
Facilitators: Sol
Description: Join us as we come together at the Solturo residence for a heartfelt and fun-filled Farewell BBQ! This gathering is all about good vibes, great food, and cherishing the moments we’ve shared while sending everyone off from a weekend to remember.
Hosted at Sol’s home, this casual and welcoming event invites all Hermanas and their families to come as they are, relax, and enjoy each other’s company. Whether you stay for a little or the whole evening, it’s a chance to connect, reminisce, and create a few more lasting memories together before this next chapter begins.
I have not previously had the opportunity to donate and would like to contribute at this time.
Honoring Our 35 Years Through Service
As our Brown and Providence communities navigate a period of healing, our chapter has decided to pivot from our 35th-anniversary celebration. Instead of a formal banquet, we are hosting a weekend dedicated to what matters most: connection, reflection, and service.
We hope that you understand and will still support us. Our goal is to create a space that feels accessible and grounded, bringing together our Hermanas, undergraduates, and community partners through meaningful, smaller-scale gatherings.
How You Can Help
While we aren't hosting a gala, we are still dreaming big for our anniversary weekend!
We invite you to celebrate this milestone by donating $35 to honor 35 years of the Delta Chapter at Brown University.
Your gift directly powers:
Literacy Advocacy: A special event at the Brown Bookstore promoting our chapter’s philanthropy.
Community Care: A beautification project at a Providence public school.
Empowerment: A graduate/professional panel and wellness mixer for undergraduate women of color.
Legacy: All remaining funds will go toward a scholarship supporting Latinas at Brown.
Your support ensures that our 35th year isn't just a look back at our history, but a meaningful investment in our future.
Thank you in advance for your generous donation!
Email [email protected] with any questions/concerns.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!