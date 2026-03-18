Delta Chapter’s 35th Anniversary Weekend Events

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 6:30 - 8:30 PM

Cost: $ Read description (optional)

Location: The Graduate Student Lounge, 92 Thayer Street (Brown University)

Capacity: 70 | Open to all Hermanas.

Event Type: Brown University. Must complete Brown registration for access. Form to follow - Please check your email.

Dress Code: Professional

Facilitators: Katherine, Jenn and Rosanna | 401-829-2976

Description: A curated "reading party" experience that balances the focus of deep reading with the joy of community. Transition between immersive, music-backed reading blocks and lively, guided conversation.





This event will have alcoholic drinks and other refreshments available for purchase.



REMINDER: No Paraphernalia for this event if you intend to consume alcohol.



