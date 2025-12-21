Sacramento Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Sacramento Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

SAC Delta Crab Feed

6446 Riverside Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95831, USA

VIP Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP reception with early access (5:00 p.m.),

Reserved seating of 10,

Dedicated server,

and table decorating competition eligibility.

Regular Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table of 10 and

table decorating competition eligibility.

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

All-in-One Contest Ticket
$60

1 Key(s) for a chance to unlock $250

2 Entries into Big Ticket Drawing (Prizes valued at $500+)

50 Raffle Tickets

Contest Key
$30

1 Key for a chance to unlock $250

Big Ticket Drawing Entry
$25

2 Entries into Big Ticket Drawing (Prizes valued at $500+)

25 Raffle Tickets
$20
10 Raffle Tickets
$10
