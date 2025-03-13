Delta Delta Delta Mom's Weekend 2025 Raffle

Serving spring break chic with all the essentials for your next beach getaway! This basket includes:
🏖 A brand new cooler bag
☀️ Tanning oil for that golden glow
💧 Liquid IV to keep you hydrated all day long
💆♀️ Two facemasks for ultimate post-beach relaxation
💕 A brand new pink Skippers hoodie (Size L) to stay cozy in style
⚡ Three Celsius to keep the vibes going strong
Serving spring break chic with all the essentials for your next beach getaway! This basket includes:
🏖 A brand new cooler bag
☀️ Tanning oil for that golden glow
💧 Liquid IV to keep you hydrated all day long
💆♀️ Two facemasks for ultimate post-beach relaxation
💕 A brand new pink Skippers hoodie (Size L) to stay cozy in style
⚡ Three Celsius to keep the vibes going strong
🌊 Ahoy, Skippers! (5 Tickets)
$12
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Serving spring break chic with all the essentials for your next beach getaway! This basket includes:
🏖 A brand new cooler bag
☀️ Tanning oil for that golden glow
💧 Liquid IV to keep you hydrated all day long
💆♀️ Two facemasks for ultimate post-beach relaxation
💕 A brand new pink Skippers hoodie (Size L) to stay cozy in style
⚡ Three Celsius to keep the vibes going strong
Serving spring break chic with all the essentials for your next beach getaway! This basket includes:
🏖 A brand new cooler bag
☀️ Tanning oil for that golden glow
💧 Liquid IV to keep you hydrated all day long
💆♀️ Two facemasks for ultimate post-beach relaxation
💕 A brand new pink Skippers hoodie (Size L) to stay cozy in style
⚡ Three Celsius to keep the vibes going strong
🍷 Nothing to Wine About (Single Ticket)
$3
The perfect pre-game date night starter pack:
🥂 A bottle of sparkling rosé
🍷 Two wine glasses to clink in style
⚡ Electric wine opener
🍾 Four sexy new wine buddies (you’ll have to win to find out 😉)
👕 Brand new SideBar shirt and VIP access, thanks to SideBar!
The perfect pre-game date night starter pack:
🥂 A bottle of sparkling rosé
🍷 Two wine glasses to clink in style
⚡ Electric wine opener
🍾 Four sexy new wine buddies (you’ll have to win to find out 😉)
👕 Brand new SideBar shirt and VIP access, thanks to SideBar!
🍷 Nothing to Wine About (5 Tickets)
$12
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
The perfect pre-game date night starter pack:
🥂 A bottle of sparkling rosé
🍷 Two wine glasses to clink in style
⚡ Electric wine opener
🍾 Four sexy new wine buddies (you’ll have to win to find out 😉)
👕 Brand new SideBar shirt and VIP access, thanks to SideBar!
The perfect pre-game date night starter pack:
🥂 A bottle of sparkling rosé
🍷 Two wine glasses to clink in style
⚡ Electric wine opener
🍾 Four sexy new wine buddies (you’ll have to win to find out 😉)
👕 Brand new SideBar shirt and VIP access, thanks to SideBar!
🎗 St. Jude Basket (Single Ticket)
$3
Support a great cause and take home some amazing St. Jude merch! This basket is perfect for anyone who loves comfy gear and staying organized. Inside, you’ll find:
👕 St. Jude hoodie (Size S)
🎄 St. Jude ornament
🥤 St. Jude tumbler
📆 Planner
👜 Tote bag
Support a great cause and take home some amazing St. Jude merch! This basket is perfect for anyone who loves comfy gear and staying organized. Inside, you’ll find:
👕 St. Jude hoodie (Size S)
🎄 St. Jude ornament
🥤 St. Jude tumbler
📆 Planner
👜 Tote bag
🎗St. Jude Basket (5 Tickets)
$12
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Support a great cause and take home some amazing St. Jude merch! This basket is perfect for anyone who loves comfy gear and staying organized. Inside, you’ll find:
👕 St. Jude hoodie (Size S)
🎄 St. Jude ornament
🥤 St. Jude tumbler
📆 Planner
👜 Tote bag
Support a great cause and take home some amazing St. Jude merch! This basket is perfect for anyone who loves comfy gear and staying organized. Inside, you’ll find:
👕 St. Jude hoodie (Size S)
🎄 St. Jude ornament
🥤 St. Jude tumbler
📆 Planner
👜 Tote bag
🔥 Brick Street Loves You Back (Single Ticket)
$5
This basket has EVERYTHING.
🧢 Brick Street trucker hat
👕 Fridge & Pantry hoodie
🖤 Brick Street hoodie
🐶 TrashCan dog toy
🎟 Five free cover passes
💰 $50 Brick Street gift card
🥪 $50 Fridge & Pantry gift card
This basket has EVERYTHING.
🧢 Brick Street trucker hat
👕 Fridge & Pantry hoodie
🖤 Brick Street hoodie
🐶 TrashCan dog toy
🎟 Five free cover passes
💰 $50 Brick Street gift card
🥪 $50 Fridge & Pantry gift card
🎬 A Cozy Night In
$3
For the girls who love a chill night done right:
🍿 Movie theater popcorn
🍬 Movie candy & cotton candy
🎟 $25 AMC gift card
🥯 A brand new Bagel & Deli hoodie—because nothing says comfort like bagels and coziness
For the girls who love a chill night done right:
🍿 Movie theater popcorn
🍬 Movie candy & cotton candy
🎟 $25 AMC gift card
🥯 A brand new Bagel & Deli hoodie—because nothing says comfort like bagels and coziness
🎬 A Cozy Night In
$12
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
For the girls who love a chill night done right:
🍿 Movie theater popcorn
🍬 Movie candy & cotton candy
🎟 $25 AMC gift card
🥯 A brand new Bagel & Deli hoodie—because nothing says comfort like bagels and coziness
For the girls who love a chill night done right:
🍿 Movie theater popcorn
🍬 Movie candy & cotton candy
🎟 $25 AMC gift card
🥯 A brand new Bagel & Deli hoodie—because nothing says comfort like bagels and coziness
🍾 The Pickle & Pig Basket (Single Ticket)
$3
🥂 Bottle of Giggle Water Sparkling Wine
🍷 Two Pickle & Pig wine glasses
💰 $50.00 Gift Card
Perfect for a classy night in or a celebratory toast with your besties! 🍾💃
🥂 Bottle of Giggle Water Sparkling Wine
🍷 Two Pickle & Pig wine glasses
💰 $50.00 Gift Card
Perfect for a classy night in or a celebratory toast with your besties! 🍾💃
🍾 The Pickle & Pig Basket (5 Tickets)
$12
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
🥂 Bottle of Giggle Water Sparkling Wine
🍷 Two Pickle & Pig wine glasses
💰 $50.00 Gift Card
Perfect for a classy night in or a celebratory toast with your besties! 🍾💃
🥂 Bottle of Giggle Water Sparkling Wine
🍷 Two Pickle & Pig wine glasses
💰 $50.00 Gift Card
Perfect for a classy night in or a celebratory toast with your besties! 🍾💃