Arlington Alumnae Delta Derby - Souvenir Ad & Sponsorship Purchase

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About this event
Have your name listed as a Pearl Level Support in the Digital Ad Book.
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests
• Titled Event Sponsor
•Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event
page.
• Backdrop Sponsor for Photos (Vendor spotlight area)
• Live acknowledgment throughout the event.
• Welcome from the main stage.
• Logo included in event-specific emails.
• Pre and Post Social Media Spotlight
• Sponsor branding on all tables
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests
• Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event
page.
• Banner Display at the Event
• Verbal recognition during the event
$
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