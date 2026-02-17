Arlington Alumnae Delta Derby - Souvenir Ad & Sponsorship Purchase

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests

• Titled Event Sponsor

•Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event

page.

• Backdrop Sponsor for Photos (Vendor spotlight area)

• Live acknowledgment throughout the event.

• Welcome from the main stage.

• Logo included in event-specific emails.

• Pre and Post Social Media Spotlight

• Sponsor branding on all tables