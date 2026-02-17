Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Hosted by

Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

About this event

Arlington Alumnae Delta Derby - Souvenir Ad & Sponsorship Purchase

1000 Lone Star Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

Full Color Page Ad
$150
1/2 Color Page Ad
$100
Quarter Page Ad
$50
Business Card Ad
$25
Pearl Listing
$15

Have your name listed as a Pearl Level Support in the Digital Ad Book.

Pearl Sponsor
$3,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests
• Titled Event Sponsor
•Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event
page.
Backdrop Sponsor for Photos (Vendor spotlight area)
Live acknowledgment throughout the event.
Welcome from the main stage.
Logo included in event-specific emails.
Pre and Post Social Media Spotlight
Sponsor branding on all tables

Crimson Sponsor
$2,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets


Reserved Table and admission for 10 guests
Logo, company profile, and link placed on the event
page.
Banner Display at the Event
Verbal recognition during the event

Add a donation for Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

$

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