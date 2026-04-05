Delta Gamma Fundraiser

Delta Gamma Signature 120-Page Coloring Book

A licensed, beautifully illustrated collection designed exclusively for Delta Gamma. Featuring meaningful symbols, sisterhood-inspired artwork, and detailed designs perfect for relaxation and creativity.





Delta Gamma Wall Planner & Calendar

A stunning, wire-bound wall planner featuring the Delta Gamma anchor and signature branding — designed to help you stay organized while celebrating your letters every day.





BONUS: 24-Pack Premium Colored Pencils (Our Gift!)

When purchased as this bundle, you’ll receive a 24-pack of premium colored pencils



Retail value: $9.99 — included FREE.