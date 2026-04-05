Delta Gamma Fundraiser

Offered by
About this shop
Delta Gamma Signature 120-Page Coloring Book
A licensed, beautifully illustrated collection designed exclusively for Delta Gamma. Featuring meaningful symbols, sisterhood-inspired artwork, and detailed designs perfect for relaxation and creativity.
Delta Gamma Wall Planner & Calendar
A stunning, wire-bound wall planner featuring the Delta Gamma anchor and signature branding — designed to help you stay organized while celebrating your letters every day.
BONUS: 24-Pack Premium Colored Pencils (Our Gift!)
When purchased as this bundle, you’ll receive a 24-pack of premium colored pencils
Retail value: $9.99 — included FREE.
Delta Gamma: A Sisterhood Across the States
From coast to coast, from campus lawns to front porches, Delta Gamma has always been more than a place—it is a feeling, a memory, a lifelong bond.
The Delta Gamma Signature Coloring Book is a beautifully illustrated 120 page coloring book that celebrates our sisterhood through all 50 states and Canada, honoring the places where friendships were formed, traditions were passed down, and memories were made that still live in our hearts.
Celebrate sisterhood, creativity, and tradition with the Delta Gamma Classic Edition Coloring Book.
This 64-page collection features beautifully illustrated black-and-white line art inspired by Delta Gamma’s most beloved symbols and values. Each page includes beautiful designs of all things DG! Greek letters, and other iconic DG imagery — perfect for relaxing, gifting, or sharing with sisters. From intricate florals to empowering phrases, these illustrations invite you to color your memories and express your Delta Gamma pride in a creative, stress-relieving way. Whether you're a current member, alumna, or simply a DG at heart, this keepsake-quality coloring book printed on premium 80# matte paper is a timeless tribute to what makes Delta Gamma truly special.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!