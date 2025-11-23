Delta Gateway Museum Annual Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 5, 2027
Individual membership includes free annual general admission, exclusive exhibit openings and programming invitations, and listed in the museum's annual publication, Echoes of the Delta. 10% discount on our gift shop and our yearly publication.
Valid until June 5, 2027
Family membership includes free annual general admission, exclusive exhibit openings and programming invitations, and listed in the museum's annual publication, Echoes of the Delta. This membership includes 2 adults and 2 children. 10% discount on our gift shop and our yearly publication.
Valid until June 5, 2027
A supporting individual membership includes free annual general admission, exclusive exhibit openings and programming invitations, and listed in the museum's annual publication, Echoes of the Delta. Supporting members also receive a free yearly copy of, Echoes of the Delta, and a monthly digital copy of our newsletter. 25% discount on our gift shop and any ticketed events.
Valid until June 5, 2027
A business contributing membership includes an annual free copy of our Echoes of the Delta journal, a free sponsored skeleton in our annual Not So Haunted, Haunted Museum, and a free sponsored Christmas Tree at our annual Christmas at the Kress. Membership also includes the scrolling of the business logo on our gift shop tv, and listed as a contributing business in our annual journal.
No expiration
A business contributing membership includes an annual free copy of our Echoes of the Delta journal, a free sponsored skeleton in our annual Not So Haunted, Haunted Museum, and a free sponsored Christmas Tree at our annual Christmas at the Kress. Membership also includes the scrolling of the business logo on our gift shop tv, and listed as a supporting business in the front cover of our annual journal. Business supporting also includes the name of the business displayed on the gift shop wall in 2" letters.
Valid until June 5, 2027
A business contributing membership includes an annual free copy of our Echoes of the Delta journal, a free sponsored skeleton in our annual Not So Haunted, Haunted Museum, and a free sponsored Christmas Tree at our annual Christmas at the Kress. A free company table of six at our annual heritage party. Membership also includes the scrolling of the business logo on our gift shop tv, and listed as a contributing business in the front cover of our annual journal. Business lifeline also includes the name of the business permanently displayed on the gift shop wall in 4" letters.
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