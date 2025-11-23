Delta Gateway Museum Annual Membership

A business contributing membership includes an annual free copy of our Echoes of the Delta journal, a free sponsored skeleton in our annual Not So Haunted, Haunted Museum, and a free sponsored Christmas Tree at our annual Christmas at the Kress. A free company table of six at our annual heritage party. Membership also includes the scrolling of the business logo on our gift shop tv, and listed as a contributing business in the front cover of our annual journal. Business lifeline also includes the name of the business permanently displayed on the gift shop wall in 4" letters.