Delta Hawk Foundation's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

2700 West St, Anderson, CA 96007, USA

Camp Chef XXL VERTICAL SMOKER item
Camp Chef XXL VERTICAL SMOKER item
Camp Chef XXL VERTICAL SMOKER item
Camp Chef XXL VERTICAL SMOKER
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The XXL packs everything you love about a pellet grill and smoke vault all in one wood pellet vertical smoker. By adding our WIFI controller you can monitor your cook from your phone and custom set your smoke setting. That means no more babysitting your low and slow cooks! With four meat racks, three jerky racks, and a sausage rack with twelve hooks, you'll never run out of space for your favorite foods!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing