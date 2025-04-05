Delta Hawk Foundation's Silent Auction

2700 West St, Anderson, CA 96007, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The XXL packs everything you love about a pellet grill and smoke vault all in one wood pellet vertical smoker. By adding our WIFI controller you can monitor your cook from your phone and custom set your smoke setting. That means no more babysitting your low and slow cooks! With four meat racks, three jerky racks, and a sausage rack with twelve hooks, you'll never run out of space for your favorite foods!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing