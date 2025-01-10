Delta Kai Dojo Shop

Offered by
Show your support in style with the official Delta Kai 2025 T-Shirt. Featuring bold Delta Kai branding and our signature red, black, and white colors, this shirt represents discipline, strength, and community. Wear it in class (during summer), at events, or around town to help spread our mission of training for a stronger community.
Volunteer and spread the mission!
Top off your look with our Delta Kai hat, embroidered with “武道とフィットネス” (Budō to Fittonesu), which means “Martial Arts and Fitness” in Japanese. This stylish, adjustable cap is more than just gear—it’s a statement of your commitment to growth and tradition.
Train in tradition with the Delta Kai Karate Gi. Built for durability and comfort, this lightweight uniform carries the spirit of martial arts discipline in every thread. Perfect for beginners and advanced students alike—sized for all ages.
Cost for belt and Certificate when testing.
IF NOT PICK UP, BUT SHIPPING: Please add shipping units to your order based on how many items you're purchasing:
1 unit = 1–2 items
2 units = 3–4 items
3 units = 5+ items
We’ll make sure your order is packed with care and arrives safely.
Thank you for supporting our mission!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!