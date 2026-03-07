Delta Kappa Gamma Society International - Alpha Tau TX

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Delta Kappa Gamma Society International - Alpha Tau TX

About this event

Online Auction for Teacher Grants in Kaufman County

Kate Spade Purse item
Kate Spade Purse item
Kate Spade Purse
$20

Starting bid

Color block Medium Hobo tote bag. Pebbled leather, magnetic closure, attached crossbody strap. Retail $348.00

6 collector plates- Pups 'N Boots by Marty Roper item
6 collector plates- Pups 'N Boots by Marty Roper item
6 collector plates- Pups 'N Boots by Marty Roper
$20

Starting bid

A limited edition from the collection entitled Fire Capers the Danbury Mint

Retail Value: $100

Unplugged Evening with the Family basket item
Unplugged Evening with the Family basket
$20

Starting bid

A basket of games, snacks, and a puzzle for an evening at home with the family.

Retail: $102

Original Stained Glass Art item
Original Stained Glass Art item
Original Stained Glass Art
$20

Starting bid

Local Artist! Designed with hexagon shaped colored and textured pieces. Accented with silver beaded edges and lovely bee adornments. Chain attached and ready for hanging. Size is 9" x 6".

Retail $75

Motorcycle lessons with basket item
Motorcycle lessons with basket item
Motorcycle lessons with basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket includes cap, protective sunglasses, bandanas, handlebar mount cup holder, lip protection, sunscreen, snacks and a drink, all in a motorcycle-themed cloth basket with leather handles.


Lesson bids accepted from Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman & Van Zandt counties. Instructor is well versed in all riding levels with 40 years experience and is a former motorcycle racer.

Retail: $200

Crocheted Afghan item
Crocheted Afghan item
Crocheted Afghan
$20

Starting bid

Colorful crocheted afghan 78” x51”. Handmade.

Retail: Priceless

Local Artist Watercolor item
Local Artist Watercolor item
Local Artist Watercolor
$20

Starting bid

Small watercolor painting by local artist. 5x7 inches, matted and framed to 9.5x11 inches.

Retail: Priceless

Head to Toe Pampering Bag item
Head to Toe Pampering Bag item
Head to Toe Pampering Bag
$20

Starting bid

Mary Kay Satin Body Line: Revitalizing Shea Scrub, Indulgent Shea Wash, Silkening Shea Lotion; Satin Lips Set: Shea Sugar Scrub, Shea Butter Balm; Hydrogel Eye Patches; Mint Bliss Energizing Lotion, Satin Hands Pampering Set: Protecting softener, shea scrub, shea cream; Lavender & Coconut Body Spray/Hand Cream set

Retail: $275

Spa Gift Basket item
Spa Gift Basket item
Spa Gift Basket item
Spa Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Luxe Nails and Spa
along with the following items : Dr. Teals Epson salts -Lavender, Dr. Teals foaming bath- Eucalyptus, variety of other bath and hand soaps, diffuser with 2 essential oils - Lavender and Peppermint, 2 candles, hair wrap towel and shower towel wrap, steam mask, gel mask, hand and nail gloves, lip treatment, sherpa slippers and exfoliating scrubby.

Retail: $175


Important Info: Luxe Nails and Spa located at 614 American Way, Terrell, TX 75160 (972-210-7184)

Antique Quilt item
Antique Quilt item
Antique Quilt
$20

Starting bid

70" x 92" antique yellow and brown light weight quilt
Hand embroidered and hand quilted by Anna Irwin in the early 1950s for her young granddaughter's bed.

Retail: Priceless


Important Info: No tears but some natural wear from years of use

"Roll Into Spring" Garden Wagon item
"Roll Into Spring" Garden Wagon item
"Roll Into Spring" Garden Wagon
$20

Starting bid

Wagon with assorted garden items.

Retail: $200

Jeweled Art Picture #1 item
Jeweled Art Picture #1
$20

Starting bid

Picture of cactus that has small sparkly colored jewels affixed to it.

Framed size is 18x14 inches.

Retail: $35

Jeweled Art Picture #2 item
Jeweled Art Picture #2
$20

Starting bid

Picture of stylized cats with small sparking jeweled stones affixed to it. Framed size is 21x17 inches.

Retail: $45

Tool Basket item
Tool Basket
$20

Starting bid

Tool basket filled with common tools used to fix or repair household items.

(A receipt for items in basket will be provided in case certain items do not meet recipient's needs.)

Retail: $130

Quiet Time Gift Basket item
Quiet Time Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Especially for You Tea Room in Kaufman, this cute wooden basket holds a zippered journal, pen, Swan Creek Candle Company candle and a $20 gift certificate.

Retail: $75

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