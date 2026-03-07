Online Auction for Teacher Grants in Kaufman County

$100 gift card to Luxe Nails and Spa

along with the following items : Dr. Teals Epson salts -Lavender, Dr. Teals foaming bath- Eucalyptus, variety of other bath and hand soaps, diffuser with 2 essential oils - Lavender and Peppermint, 2 candles, hair wrap towel and shower towel wrap, steam mask, gel mask, hand and nail gloves, lip treatment, sherpa slippers and exfoliating scrubby.

Retail: $175





Important Info: Luxe Nails and Spa located at 614 American Way, Terrell, TX 75160 (972-210-7184)