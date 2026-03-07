Online Auction for Teacher Grants in Kaufman County

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Starting bid
Color block Medium Hobo tote bag. Pebbled leather, magnetic closure, attached crossbody strap. Retail $348.00
Starting bid
A limited edition from the collection entitled Fire Capers the Danbury Mint
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
A basket of games, snacks, and a puzzle for an evening at home with the family.
Retail: $102
Starting bid
Local Artist! Designed with hexagon shaped colored and textured pieces. Accented with silver beaded edges and lovely bee adornments. Chain attached and ready for hanging. Size is 9" x 6".
Retail $75
Starting bid
Basket includes cap, protective sunglasses, bandanas, handlebar mount cup holder, lip protection, sunscreen, snacks and a drink, all in a motorcycle-themed cloth basket with leather handles.
Lesson bids accepted from Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman & Van Zandt counties. Instructor is well versed in all riding levels with 40 years experience and is a former motorcycle racer.
Retail: $200
Starting bid
Colorful crocheted afghan 78” x51”. Handmade.
Retail: Priceless
Starting bid
Small watercolor painting by local artist. 5x7 inches, matted and framed to 9.5x11 inches.
Retail: Priceless
Starting bid
Mary Kay Satin Body Line: Revitalizing Shea Scrub, Indulgent Shea Wash, Silkening Shea Lotion; Satin Lips Set: Shea Sugar Scrub, Shea Butter Balm; Hydrogel Eye Patches; Mint Bliss Energizing Lotion, Satin Hands Pampering Set: Protecting softener, shea scrub, shea cream; Lavender & Coconut Body Spray/Hand Cream set
Retail: $275
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Luxe Nails and Spa
along with the following items : Dr. Teals Epson salts -Lavender, Dr. Teals foaming bath- Eucalyptus, variety of other bath and hand soaps, diffuser with 2 essential oils - Lavender and Peppermint, 2 candles, hair wrap towel and shower towel wrap, steam mask, gel mask, hand and nail gloves, lip treatment, sherpa slippers and exfoliating scrubby.
Retail: $175
Important Info: Luxe Nails and Spa located at 614 American Way, Terrell, TX 75160 (972-210-7184)
Starting bid
70" x 92" antique yellow and brown light weight quilt
Hand embroidered and hand quilted by Anna Irwin in the early 1950s for her young granddaughter's bed.
Retail: Priceless
Important Info: No tears but some natural wear from years of use
Starting bid
Wagon with assorted garden items.
Retail: $200
Starting bid
Picture of cactus that has small sparkly colored jewels affixed to it.
Framed size is 18x14 inches.
Retail: $35
Starting bid
Picture of stylized cats with small sparking jeweled stones affixed to it. Framed size is 21x17 inches.
Retail: $45
Starting bid
Tool basket filled with common tools used to fix or repair household items.
(A receipt for items in basket will be provided in case certain items do not meet recipient's needs.)
Retail: $130
Starting bid
Donated by Especially for You Tea Room in Kaufman, this cute wooden basket holds a zippered journal, pen, Swan Creek Candle Company candle and a $20 gift certificate.
Retail: $75
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