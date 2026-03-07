Hosted by

Delta Sigma Chapter Building Fund (c/o DSAA & HCB)

About this event

Delta Sigma HCB & AA | ADPi PI DAY (03/27/26)

607 Rebel Dr

University, MS 38677, USA

Pi Day - Buy A Slice! | Pizza Pick-up on 3/27
$5

$5 = 1 slice of pizza


*This is purchasing by the slice. If you'd like to order a whole pizza, please select Ticket Type #2 below instead.


Pick up your SLICE OF PIZZA PI(E) between

4-6 PM at the ADPi House on Pi Day (3/27) & check out our new Diamond Wing House Expansion!


Thank you for supporting the future of our Delta Sigma sisterhood!

Pi Day - Buy A Whole Pie! | Pizza Pick-up on 3/27
$15

$15 = 1 Whole Pizza Pi(e)


Pick up your WHOLE PIZZA PI(E) between

4-6 PM at the ADPi House on Pi Day (3/27) & check out our new Diamond Wing House Expansion!


Thank you for supporting the future of our Delta Sigma sisterhood!

DONATION ONLY (No Pizza)
$5

This ticket option does NOT include pizza.

This ticket type is for supporters who will not attend the Pi Day event on March 27 but would like to support Delta Sigma's HCB and AA.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Chapter Building Fund (c/o DSAA & HCB)

$

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