Delta Sigma HCB & AA | ADPi PI DAY (03/27/26)

About this event
$5 = 1 slice of pizza
*This is purchasing by the slice. If you'd like to order a whole pizza, please select Ticket Type #2 below instead.
Pick up your SLICE OF PIZZA PI(E) between
4-6 PM at the ADPi House on Pi Day (3/27) & check out our new Diamond Wing House Expansion!
Thank you for supporting the future of our Delta Sigma sisterhood!
$15 = 1 Whole Pizza Pi(e)
Pick up your WHOLE PIZZA PI(E) between
4-6 PM at the ADPi House on Pi Day (3/27) & check out our new Diamond Wing House Expansion!
Thank you for supporting the future of our Delta Sigma sisterhood!
This ticket option does NOT include pizza.
This ticket type is for supporters who will not attend the Pi Day event on March 27 but would like to support Delta Sigma's HCB and AA.
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