Delta Sigma HCB & AA | ADPi PI DAY (03/27/26)

$5 = 1 slice of pizza



*This is purchasing by the slice. If you'd like to order a whole pizza, please select Ticket Type #2 below instead.





Pick up your SLICE OF PIZZA PI(E) between

4-6 PM at the ADPi House on Pi Day (3/27) & check out our new Diamond Wing House Expansion!



Thank you for supporting the future of our Delta Sigma sisterhood!