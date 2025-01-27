Delta Sigma Sigma Chapter 60th Anniversary Gala

Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop). Recognition during the event by the emcee. 1 Ticket Purchase plus 7 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags. 2 Full Page AD

Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop). Recognition during the event by the emcee. 1 Ticket Purchase plus 7 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags. 2 Full Page AD

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