Delta Sigma Sigma Chapter 60th Anniversary Gala

Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 7 guest.
Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
2 Full Page AD
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 7 guest.
Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
2 Full Page AD
Gold Sponsor Package
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 5 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Full Page AD
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 5 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Full Page AD
Silver Sponsor Package
$800
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 3 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Half Page AD
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 3 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Half Page AD
Bronze Sponsor Package
$500
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 1 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Half Page AD
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
1 Ticket Purchase plus 1 guest. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Half Page AD
Community Sponsor Package
$100
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Quarter Page AD
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (flyer, programs, and backdrop).
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Quarter Page AD
Full Page AD
$100
Half Page AD
$50
Quarter Page AD
$25
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