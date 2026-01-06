Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Delta Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Delta Tau Sigma Alumnae Chapter

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. 2026-2027 Sorority Year Dues

General Membership Dues
$456.74

Valid until February 26, 2027

Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $456.74

Available until Jul 1
General Membership Dues 6-Month Plan
$76.12

Renews monthly

Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $456.74

Available until Sep 1
General Membership Dues 8-Month Plan
$57.09

Renews monthly

Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $456.74

Life Membership Dues
$256.74

Valid until February 26, 2027

Life Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $256.74

Available until Jul 1
Life Membership Dues 6-Month Plan
$42.79

Renews monthly

Life Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $256.74

Available until Sep 1
Life Membership Dues 8-Month Plan
$32.09

Renews monthly

Life Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $256.74

Active Military Membership Dues
$406.74

Valid until February 26, 2027

Active Military Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $406.74

Available until Jul 1
Active Military Membership Dues 6-Month Plan
$67.79

Renews monthly

Active Military Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $406.74

Available until Sep 1
Active Military Membership Dues 8-Month Plan
$50.84

Renews monthly

Active Military Membership dues include Local, NER, and National dues along with NEF & SPEAR contributions and all applicable processing fees, totaling $406.74

