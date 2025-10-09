Delta Waterfowl: Take It Outside 6th Annual Pheasant Throw

Join us for a one-of-a-kind upland bird hunting experience alongside fellow outdoor professionals. This ticket includes participation in a guided pheasant hunt, safety briefing, and all necessary field accommodations.
Whether you're an experienced hunter or new to the sport, the Pheasant Throw offers the perfect blend of camaraderie, challenge, and community.
Showcase your brand and connect with 100+ outdoor industry professionals at one of Atlanta’s premier networking events. This ticket includes booth space at the event—perfect for promoting your services, generating leads, and building meaningful relationships.
Don’t miss this high-impact opportunity to grow your business—secure your spot today!
Put your brand front and center at one of the event’s active shooting stations. As a Shooting Location Sponsor, your company will receive exclusive signage at a designated shooting location.
This is a unique chance to showcase your products or services to a targeted audience of outdoor industry professionals—all while supporting a community-focused event.
Not a shooter, but still want to be part of the excitement? Opt for our Lunch-Only Ticket, and join us for mouth-watering BBQ!
This ticket gives you exclusive access to our savory lunch spread on the day of the Pheasant Throw.
