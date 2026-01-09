Delta Zeta Alumni Community Foundation, Inc.

Offered by

Delta Zeta Alumni Community Foundation, Inc.

About the memberships

Delta Zeta Alumni Community Foundation Memberships

General Body Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: December 30

An annual membership donation that grants brothers voting rights in all Foundation matters, including fundraising, community service, philanthropy initiatives, and Executive Board elections.


Membership includes:

  • Voting rights on Foundation business
  • One-time membership certificate
  • One-time inception lapel pin
  • Access to the pre-homecoming planning survey
  • Opportunity to contribute to NSU endowment planning and award criteria
General Body Subscribing Membership
$15

Renews monthly

An annual membership donation that grants brothers voting rights in all Foundation matters, including fundraising, community service, philanthropy initiatives, and Executive Board elections.


Subscription Option: Members may elect to pay monthly in lieu of a one-time annual payment. The subscription spreads the annual commitment across monthly installments at a slightly higher total cost. By enrolling, you agree to fulfill the full annual membership contribution of $180 by December 30. If monthly payments do not total $180 by year-end, the remaining balance will be invoiced and due to maintain an active membership.


Membership includes:

  • Voting rights on Foundation business
  • One-time membership certificate
  • One-time inception lapel pin
  • Access to the pre-homecoming planning survey
  • Opportunity to contribute to NSU endowment planning and award criteria
Platinum Life Membership
$1,972

No expiration

A one-time donation granting lifetime access to an exclusive giving circle for brothers who make an extraordinary financial commitment to the Foundation.


Membership includes:

  • General Body membership
  • Exclusive Platinum Lifetime Membership gift
  • 25% reduction on annual membership donation threshold for life
  • Estimated break-even point of approximately 20 years
Platinum Lifetime Split Payment
$986

No expiration

This is a split payment for the Platinum Lifetime Membership donation granting lifetime access to an exclusive giving circle for brothers who make an extraordinary financial commitment to the Foundation. Please complete two of these payments to fulfill your commitment.


Membership includes:

  • General Body membership
  • Exclusive Platinum Lifetime Membership gift
  • 25% reduction on annual membership donation threshold for life
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