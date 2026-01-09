Delta Zeta Alumni Community Foundation Memberships

An annual membership donation that grants brothers voting rights in all Foundation matters, including fundraising, community service, philanthropy initiatives, and Executive Board elections.





Subscription Option: Members may elect to pay monthly in lieu of a one-time annual payment. The subscription spreads the annual commitment across monthly installments at a slightly higher total cost. By enrolling, you agree to fulfill the full annual membership contribution of $180 by December 30. If monthly payments do not total $180 by year-end, the remaining balance will be invoiced and due to maintain an active membership.





Membership includes: