Delta Zeta Sorority Louisville Alumnae Chapter

Delta Zeta Sorority Louisville Alumnae Chapter

Delta Zeta Sorority Louisville Alumnae Chapter's Memberships

Yearly Alumnae Dues
$50

Valid for one year

Covers basic dues, which includes a portion that goes to the Delta Zeta National Organization.

Pink Rose Fund Dues
$100

Valid for one year

Covers local Alumnae chapter dues, two tickets to the Delta Zeta Auction, two tickets to the Miss University of Louisville pageant, financial assistance for the Beta Gamma chapter during recruitment and our philanthropy work.

Founder's Fund Dues
$150

Valid for one year

Includes all Pink Rose Fund benefits plus one reservation and sponsorship for Founders' Day. 

