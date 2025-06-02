Dementia Doll Therapy Certification

Comprehensive Curriculum:

Explore the rich history, foundational research, and therapeutic benefits of dementia

doll therapy, from its beginnings to its current impactful role in dementia care.





In-Depth Analysis:

Gain insights into the sensory and textile impacts of doll therapy, understand both critical and supportive schools of thought, and discover successful implementation protocols drawn from delivering over 5,000 dementia therapy dolls and firsthand caregiver experiences.





Hands-On Experience:

Each participant will receive their own customized therapy doll, enhancing the learning experience with a tangible connection to the course material.





Innovative Resources:

Be the first to utilize the country's inaugural Interactive Engagement Guide, focusing on therapeutic activities in dementia doll therapy, a vital tool for any caregiver or professional in the field.





Professional Credentialing:

Graduates of the course will earn their DDTC (Dementia Doll Therapy Certified)

credentials, marking a significant achievement and recognition in the field of dementia care.





DDTC Credentials

Customized Therapy Doll

1 Year Certification

Lapel Pin

Digital Intensive Workbook





ENGAGEMENT GUIDE IS A CLASS REQUIREMENT & MUST BE PURCHASED VIA AMAZON $24.99





https://a.co/d/dWFAdjo