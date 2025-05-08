Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Will County Black Diamond Chapter
Add a donation for Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. Will County Black Diamond Chapter
$
Sales closed
Denim & Diamonds - Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc Will County Black Diamond Chapter - Raffle Tickets
One chance of winning
$10
Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the raffle for monetary prizes.
1st Place - $500
2nd Place - $250
3rd Place - $100
The draw will occur at the Demin & Diamonds Event on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The scheduled draw time is 5:00 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD Programs, Chapter Operations, and Scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales close Sunday, June 1, at 4:00 pm.
Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the raffle for monetary prizes.
1st Place - $500
2nd Place - $250
3rd Place - $100
The draw will occur at the Demin & Diamonds Event on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The scheduled draw time is 5:00 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD Programs, Chapter Operations, and Scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales close Sunday, June 1, at 4:00 pm.
3 tickets for $25
$25
This includes 3 tickets
Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the raffle for monetary prizes.
1st Place - $500
2nd Place - $250
3rd Place - $100
The draw will occur at the Demin & Diamonds Event on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The scheduled draw time is 5:00 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD Programs, Chapter Operations, and Scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales close Sunday, June 1, at 4:00 pm.
Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the raffle for monetary prizes.
1st Place - $500
2nd Place - $250
3rd Place - $100
The draw will occur at the Demin & Diamonds Event on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The scheduled draw time is 5:00 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD Programs, Chapter Operations, and Scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales close Sunday, June 1, at 4:00 pm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!