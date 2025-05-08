Denim & Diamonds - Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc Will County Black Diamond Chapter - Raffle Tickets

Each ticket purchased will allow you to participate in the raffle for monetary prizes. 1st Place - $500 2nd Place - $250 3rd Place - $100 The draw will occur at the Demin & Diamonds Event on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The scheduled draw time is 5:00 p.m. The winner will be contacted by email/phone if not present at the event. The ticket holder does not have to be present to win. Proceeds support TLOD WCBD Programs, Chapter Operations, and Scholarships. Please note: The raffle ticket sales close Sunday, June 1, at 4:00 pm.

